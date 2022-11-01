Read full article on original website
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
thecentersquare.com
Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
Cannabis, The Country's 6th Most Valuable Crop The USDA Totally Ignores, New Leafly Harvest Report
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY has issued its second annual Cannabis Harvest Report, which reveals that in some states, cannabis is consistently one of the highest-value crops in the field, though the federal government - even some state and local governments - do not track harvest amounts thus ignoring the value of the crop.
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
Agriculture Online
The market is telling you it needs the grain now
Tight production supplies, lower yields, and uncertain exports out of Ukraine have kept markets in a sideways trading range for two months, allowing producers to harvest grain and take advantage of elevated prices. Nearby corn futures have traded between $6.60 and $7 since early September. Exports are slow and half...
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to...
Agriculture Online
USDA awards $223 million to expand meat processing capacity
Trying to create “more, better and new markets” for U.S. producers, the Agriculture Department awarded a total of $223 million in grants, loans, and loan guarantees to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. Increased competition would support farmer income, said the USDA.
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
beefmagazine.com
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
potatopro.com
University Outreach Project in Kenya Teaching Tissue Culture to Potato Farmers
Until a few years ago, Kenyan potato farmer Richard Mbaria used to harvest just four tonnes of the crop from an acre of land thanks to poor quality seeds, combined with an attack on the crop by pests and diseases. The middle-aged farmer would select seeds from his previous harvest,...
getnews.info
MOMSMI of Ieumsae Agricultural Corporation Launches ‘Organic Mommom Rice Stick’
MOMSMI of Ieumsae has launched the ‘Organic Mommom Rice Stick.’. Under the philosophy, ‘A cook for organic snacks for children,’ Ieumsae believes that as good rice snacks can be made from good quality rice, children’s food can be healthy and safe when rural communities are healthy. Therefore, they invest in agriculture in hopes of serving the food that carries farmers’ hearts to the tables in a city.
beefmagazine.com
Cattle market update
In the 14 weeks from mid-July to mid-October, the volume of feeder cattle in the combined weekly cattle auction summary was up 19.7 percent year over year, an increase of over 66,000 head. As expected, larger summer volumes resulted in smaller volumes for the fall. The feeder volume the past two weeks has been down by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Feeder volumes are expected to be smaller through November.
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes nearly $60 million for four Missouri projects. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially funded […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
agupdate.com
US canola cruse pace rebounds in late October
The U.S. is ramping up canola crushing with strong demand for vegetable oils. In looking at the U.S. canola crush pace, USDA’s latest Oils & Fats Report shows that 33 percent more canola has been crushed in the current crop year compared to last year. In August, 175,070 tons have been processed compared to 131,150 in the same period last year. When compared to two years ago, the pace is below the 202,000 tons crushed. The U.S. is expected to ramp up canola crush to 2.1 million metric tons (MMT) in the current crop year and even show exports of approximately 180,000 metric tons (MT).
beefmagazine.com
Nominations accepted for 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award program
Applications are being accepted until March 10, 2023, for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award. Established in 1991, the Environmental Stewardship Award Program annually recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers across the nation. “Cattle producers, as individuals and as an industry, are...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 3, 2022
Max Armstrong shares legal insights from Joe Miller, an attorney for Rose Acre Farms, which has expanded across the country to become one of the largest egg producers in the United States. The company is shifting to cage free eggs across the system, which Miller explains is more complicated than simply letting birds out of the cages. Miller details all that’s involved in the process.
agupdate.com
Sampling soil this fall can save on fertilizer next spring
To help with high fertilizer prices, a Midwest soil scientist recommends farmers test their soil. They may have higher than expected nutrient levels, which means they may be able to cut fertilizer rates without penalizing yields next year. The best time to sample soil is immediately after fall harvest and...
