The U.S. is ramping up canola crushing with strong demand for vegetable oils. In looking at the U.S. canola crush pace, USDA’s latest Oils & Fats Report shows that 33 percent more canola has been crushed in the current crop year compared to last year. In August, 175,070 tons have been processed compared to 131,150 in the same period last year. When compared to two years ago, the pace is below the 202,000 tons crushed. The U.S. is expected to ramp up canola crush to 2.1 million metric tons (MMT) in the current crop year and even show exports of approximately 180,000 metric tons (MT).

3 DAYS AGO