Tee Spain
3d ago
CPD isn't looking for that man equipment, they're to busy riden up and down 9th Ave and sitting in parking lots sleeping.
WMBF
Police searching for persons of interest after equipment stolen from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to locate two people connected to a grand larceny case. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 28 at Stavely’s Bait and Tackle on 4th Avenue. Officials released photos of two people...
Florence County deputies: Man allegedly stole guns from cars before leading police on chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase and manhunt overnight in Florence County ended with at least one person in custody, authorities said. Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Myrtle Beach man accused in theft $40K worth of catalytic converters, other equipment at Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway. Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, […]
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in Horry County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive. Tidwell said a...
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and […]
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
wpde.com
Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
wpde.com
Andrews man charged with animal cruelty after dead cows found in pasture
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County have arrested a man wanted for animal cruelty. Deputies said Aljaron Collins, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday after emaciated and dead cows were found in a pasture off Hardee Street. Georgetown County deputies were called to a property on Saturday after a witness reported seeing cows […]
WMBF
Animals seized during string of investigations in Horry County find new homes, HCACC still at capacity
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three separate investigations that flooded shelters with nearly 200 animals, are now officially closed. The Horry County Animal Care Center saw those three investigations all within the month of August. The first case was on Aug. 4, when nearly 71 animals were brought to the...
Man who tried to rob Robeson County bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page. Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a […]
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
