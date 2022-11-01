ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 4

Tee Spain
3d ago

CPD isn't looking for that man equipment, they're to busy riden up and down 9th Ave and sitting in parking lots sleeping.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man accused in theft $40K worth of catalytic converters, other equipment at Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been accused in the theft of eight catalytic converters, an ATV and other equipment from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority facility on Highway 90 near Conway. Christopher Boone, 34, is charged with grand larceny, a second offense of third-degree burglary, obtaining nonferrous metal unlawfully, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in Horry County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive. Tidwell said a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy