Linda K. Mynhier passed peacefully from this life on the morning of October 29th with her family by her side, at the age of 70. Linda was born on November 15th, 1951, in Salina Kansas. The daughter of Max and Grace (Werries) Altman. She graduated from Tescott High School in 1969. Linda had many different career paths in her life; a few of her favorites being, working for the boy scout office, Schwans and working as a dietary aide at two local nursing homes. She had many hobbies including, gardening, cooking, doing crafts and reading as well as spending time with her family and friends.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO