ksal.com
Linda K. Mynhier
Linda K. Mynhier passed peacefully from this life on the morning of October 29th with her family by her side, at the age of 70. Linda was born on November 15th, 1951, in Salina Kansas. The daughter of Max and Grace (Werries) Altman. She graduated from Tescott High School in 1969. Linda had many different career paths in her life; a few of her favorites being, working for the boy scout office, Schwans and working as a dietary aide at two local nursing homes. She had many hobbies including, gardening, cooking, doing crafts and reading as well as spending time with her family and friends.
ksal.com
Berta Beth Moss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Berta Beth Moss, 85, of Salina, Kansas, she passed on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at her home in Salina, Kansas. Berta was born in Beloit, Kansas on February 26, 1937, to Ethel O. (Margreiter) and Dwight A Timbers. She was united in marriage to Dan Moss and together they had 3 children, Zan, Krista, and A.T. Berta and Dan celebrated 66 years of marriage.
ksal.com
Gary Dean Larson
Gary Dean Larson, 75, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1947, in Concordia, Kan., to Albert and Maxine (Laflen) Larson. Gary loved spending time with his family, watching football, fishing, and having a good time. He worked as a commercial and residential painter in Salina most of his life.
ksal.com
Legacy of Dunbar School
The Dunbar School was built in Salina back in 1922 after members of the community and the school board decided to dedicate a new facility to serve black children in a segregated environment. Dr. Jennifer Gordon joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Wednesday with a preview of her...
ksal.com
Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A man from Texas was hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 Halloween evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Trevin A. Chandler from Pearland, Texas, was driving a 1996 Toyota Forerunner SUV headed north. The SUV drifted off to the right side of the road. When the driver attempted to return to the road he lost control, slid into a ditch, and rolled. The vehicle came to rest upright facing southeast.
ksal.com
Trout Season Now Open
The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Nov. 1 marked the opening day of trout season. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, more than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout including the Lakewood body of water in Salina , providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.
ksal.com
$3,000 in Steel Stolen
October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing.
ksal.com
Warrant Arrest Made, Multiple Knives Found
Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket. On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old...
ksal.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
Officers were called around 8:30 AM to the Salina Regional Health Center Parking lot after a vehicle had been stolen. A few hours later officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Central Mall on 9th street. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that...
ksal.com
Arrest Following Felony Theft
Officers recovered a stolen vehicle on October 31st shortly after it was reported as stolen. At approximately 5:5o PM officers were called to the 900 block of Birch Drive, A 54 year-old Salina resident and her sister reported the 2003 Buick Rendezvous formerly in their driveway had been stolen and they suspected they knew by who. The individual in question had been to the residence earlier that day.
ksal.com
Salina Salvation Army Holiday Aid Applications
Friday – Nov. 4. Applicants must provide proof of total household income, names, ages and identification for each household member. Applications will only be taken in person at 1137 N. Santa Fe.
ksal.com
Health Education Foundation Establishes Scholarship
A new scholarship is available for students entering the healthcare industry. Salina Health Education Foundation (SHEF) – the parent company for Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program (SHFMRP) – has created the SFHC Scholarship fund for applications, for the first time since its creation earlier this year. This scholarship program honors former Board and Finance Committee members’ dedicated service to SHEF.
ksal.com
Symphony Features Composer Gabriel Prokofiev
The Salina Symphony will present an afternoon of “Romance” this Sunday. According to the organization, under the baton of Music Director Yaniv Segal, the second concert of the season will feature something for everyone. It will begin with the gripping melodrama of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet followed by reflective yet driving music from Gabriel Prokofiev’s genre-defying crossover album, Breaking Screens. After intermission, the audience will experience a romantic musical journey with “Symphony in Scenes: Skychange,” a four-movement work based on music Maestro Segal wrote for his wedding.
ksal.com
Tools Stolen from Manufacturing Facility
Authorities are reviewing video after a business burglary at a Salina paving equipment company. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 3pm Sunday and 7:30am Monday morning, someone forced open a door at Bergkamp located at 3040 Emulsion Drive and pilfered several work areas. Police say the...
ksal.com
Delayed Vaccinations Causing Issues
The Saline County Health Department is experiencing extremely high call volume for back-to-school vaccinations from parents in the USD 305 school district who delayed the shots for their children. The agency says if you are seeking an appointment from the Health Department, please note:. They understand this may be stressful,...
