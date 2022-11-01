Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Another Rikers Island Inmate dies, the 18th in 2022News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Behind-the-scenes look at New York hospital battling RSV surge
The demand for pediatric beds is increasing as children have been battling respiratory infections across the country -- including in the Tri-State.
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
Judge Says Group Of Unvaccinated NYC Public Employees Can Return To Work, Get Back Pay
Judge Ralph J. Porzio ruled the city's public employee COVID vaccination mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” The city has appealed Porzio's decision.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
NBC New York
FBI: Source of NJ Synagogues Threat Identified, Poses No Further Danger to Community
The FBI has identified a man linked to the nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from its Newark office a day ago, and officials say he no longer poses a threat to the community, according to the agency and law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.
Data-denying Hochul, Dems refuse to face up to crime surge on their watch (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul might actually be worried about losing the election to Republican Lee Zeldin on Tuesday. Hochul, after months of appearing to be on a glide path to being elected governor of New York in her own right, actually talked about crime the other day.
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city.
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NY1
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families
A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
bkreader.com
Here’s What Brooklyn Voters Should Know About Their Rights Before Hitting the Polls
With the general elections coming up on Nov. 8, and early voting already underway, it is important to remember that under state and federal law, it is illegal for anyone to intimidate, threaten or coerce voters in an effort to interfere with their right to vote. “Voting is safe and...
Sand Hills Express
A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says
On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
Comments / 0