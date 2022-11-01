ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
Battle for the Bronx: Why turnout could be a challenge for Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at an event in the Bronx about lending to women- and minority-led businesses The borough has historically been a campaign stop for Democrats courting Latino and Black voters, but those same constituents have been disproportionately affected by pocketbook and public safety issues that Republicans have seized on. [ more › ]
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families​

A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
A NYC psychiatrist masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says

On Oct. 11, 2022, Manhattan psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder was sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting her guilt in connection with one of the most bizarre crime stories in New York City history — the brutal and nearly fatal 2012 attack on her ex-lover and the father of her child, Dr. Michael Weiss.
