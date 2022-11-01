ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Video: Epic College Football Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral

Central Michigan pulled out all the stops for a Wednesday-night MAC showcase. During the third quarter of their game against Northern Illinois, Chippewas kicker Marshall Meeder lined up for a 51-yard field goal try. However, they instead performed some trickery to convert on fourth-and-15. Holder Luke Elzinga kept the snap...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
AURORA, IL
northernstar.info

Winning Powerball ticket of $1 million ticket sold in Sycamore

The Powerball jackpot grand prize is now at $1.2 billion. If won, it would be the fourth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history according to ABC News. The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.2 billion, after the drawing on Oct. 31 had no grand prize winner. On Oct. 26, the...
SYCAMORE, IL
ourquadcities.com

City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance

The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
ROCK FALLS, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County State's Attorney Opens Election Complaint Line on Nov 8

EARLY VOTERS WITH CONCERNS SHOULD CALL THE KANE COUNTY CLERK (630) 232-5990. The Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser encourages voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to report the problems to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WNEM

Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing

Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
OTTAWA, IL
9&10 News

Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County

The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996

A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

