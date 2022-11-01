Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to keep their momentum going Saturday when they face the struggling Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten college football showdown. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ryan Field. The Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) were just awarded the No. 2 spot in the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season. They need to continue winning to preserve that ranking and to keep pace with rival and No. 5 ranked Michigan (8-0, 5-0) in the Big Ten East standings ahead of their anticipated clash three weeks from Saturday. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) have dropped seven straight after winning their season opener.
Video: Epic College Football Fake Field Goal Is Going Viral
Central Michigan pulled out all the stops for a Wednesday-night MAC showcase. During the third quarter of their game against Northern Illinois, Chippewas kicker Marshall Meeder lined up for a 51-yard field goal try. However, they instead performed some trickery to convert on fourth-and-15. Holder Luke Elzinga kept the snap...
Central Michigan Life
‘Our quarterback situation for the future is pretty darn good’: CMU rotates quarterbacks in NIU victory
Leading up to Central Michigan football’s trip to DeKalb, Illinois, questions of a potential change at quarterback began echoing in from the fanbase. Would the Chippewas give the nod to sophomore Daniel Richardson? Or would head coach Jim McElwain turn to redshirt freshman Jase Bauer to lead CMU down the stretch?
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat
"Everything comes from the top, so this is a failure of leadership," Bailey said. "It lays squarely on the shoulders of Jesse White."
Tudor Dixon plans Thursday campaign stop in Saginaw Township
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will make a campaign stop here Thursday, Nov. 3, just five days shy of her election showdown with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon will visit the community at 8:30 a.m. at the Saginaw County Republican Party headquarters, 5063 State near...
Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School. According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the […]
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
northernstar.info
Winning Powerball ticket of $1 million ticket sold in Sycamore
The Powerball jackpot grand prize is now at $1.2 billion. If won, it would be the fourth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history according to ABC News. The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.2 billion, after the drawing on Oct. 31 had no grand prize winner. On Oct. 26, the...
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
ourquadcities.com
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
thefirstward.net
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell
The continuing saga of Judge Susan Clancy-Boles – the neighbor from hell. The Bible tells us to love our neighbors, and also to love our enemies; probably because generally they are the same people. ― G.K. Chesterton. When we last left off, despite receiving a more than reasonable...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County State's Attorney Opens Election Complaint Line on Nov 8
EARLY VOTERS WITH CONCERNS SHOULD CALL THE KANE COUNTY CLERK (630) 232-5990. The Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser encourages voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, to report the problems to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff: Detectives still ‘looking in all directions’ for Deanie Peters
The disappearance of 14-year-old Deanie Peters from her brother's wrestling practice more than 41 years ago remains one of West Michigan's biggest unsolved mysteries, but recently unsealed court records obtained by Target 8 show Kent County cold case detectives are still chasing down leads.
WNEM
Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Men Suspected of Crash, Trespassing
Kendall County deputies Monday night responded to Kendall Township for a four-vehicle crash with injuries. The driver believed to have caused the crash has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Dutton of Hiawatha Drive in Ottawa. Dutton as taken by paramedics to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also on Halloween night,...
Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County
The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office Solves Cold Case from 1996
A Lincoln Township man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct – first degree after the Midland County Sheriff’s Office solved a cold case from 1996. Douglas Weber, 58, from Lincoln Township was arrested Tuesday for a crime that involved him allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The woman had experienced car trouble and, according to the sheriff’s office, was offered a ride home by Weber. During the ride home, Weber allegedly pulled off onto a two-track and sexually assaulted her.
