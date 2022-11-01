ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Norriton, PA

sanatogapost.com

One Driver Cited in Trappe Accident Wednesday

TRAPPE PA- A 27-year-old Royersford woman was cited for following too closely after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022) at 8:38 a.m. on West Main Street between Center and East 1st avenues in the borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported. No injuries were reported. The woman was driving...
TRAPPE, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Driver Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Report

A Bucks County woman is facing a felony charge after police say she struck a pedestrian and did not stop to help him earlier this year. Authorities were called to the 6900 block of Bristol Pike just after 11 p.m. on April 8, where they discovered the body of 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber of Trenton, New Jersey, the Courier Times reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say

An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

These vehicles are the most targeted catalytic converter thefts in Pennsylvania

(KTXL/WHTM) — Authorities say the number of catalytic converter thefts has exploded in recent years, with some vehicle models being targeted relentlessly. The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

