Ribbon Cutting at Clarke Middle Health Center

The Clarke County School District is pleased to announce an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Clarke Middle Health Center at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and formally celebrate the expansion of CCSD’s partnership with the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership to increase access to healthcare services for our students, staff, and families.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UGA updates plans for East Campus-Baldwin Street project

The University of Georgia announces plans for the next phase of work on the East Campus Road-Baldwin Street intersection, with demolition of the parking lot and railroad trestle now set for November 28. UGA says it hopes to have the work completed by the start of spring semester. From UGA...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Oconee County: No Need to Go Far to Get Outdoors

Looking for a close-to-home vacation or a stay near nature on a city trip? An hour east of Atlanta and eight miles south of Athens, take the scenic route to Oconee County, Georgia, where visitors can enjoy active outdoor pursuits. Ranging from sedate to cardio-workout, here are just a few of the ways to enjoy the outdoors in Oconee County.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short

Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
MONROE, GA
11Alive

Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works

ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

