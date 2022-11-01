Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berkeley Councilmember Proposes Ordinance that Would Outlaw Discriminatory 911 Calls
BERKELEY, CA – On October 11, 2022, Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison proposed an ordinance at the Berkeley City Council meeting to prohibit discriminatory calls to law enforcement. The ordinance prohibits calls against someone on the basis of race, nationality, sexual orientation, sex, religion, disability, place of birth, or creed, while also giving those who get called on for such reasons the power to pursue civil action against the caller. The proposed ordinance is almost certain to be adopted, with the intent to “explicitly prohibit frivolous reports, or to falsely report alleged criminal behavior, for what appear to be solely discriminatory reasons.”
Commentary: School to Prison Pipeline
July 1984 I turned 18. In August 1984 I found myself sitting in the reception center of Vacaville State Prison. I’d heard the term “School to prison pipeline,” and now I was living it. I recall the public defender telling the judge, “If you send this kid to prison now, what do you think.
Community Members Make a Difference for Mental Health
“Mental health is important to me because it affects more people in our society than what is known, and I strive to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.” – Dan Walker, MIAW 2022 Honoree. For Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) in early October, National Alliance on Mental Illness...
Commentary: Does Market Rate Housing Help with Affordability?
Davis, CA – In the midst of an interesting debate on housing, one commenter this week put forth the proposition that the city should in effect turn its affordable housing policy on its head and push for 85 percent affordable housing projects if not fully 100 percent. While we...
Sacramento City Council Unanimously Votes to Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools
SACRAMENTO, CA––The Sacramento City Council unanimously voted on October 18, 2022, to pass a bill banning homeless peoples from camping or using camp paraphernalia within 500 feet of any schools, or at locations such as childcare centers, colleges, hospitals, and levees. However, this proposal was strongly opposed by Sacramento homeless advocates when it was proposed because, for the most part, there have been no school disturbances.
Yolo Food Bank Launches New Fundraising Campaign to Support Vulnerable Populations This Holiday Season
WOODLAND, CA) – This week, Yolo Food Bank (YFB) has launched “Yolo Gives & Gathers,” its annual fall campaign addressing food insecurity during the holiday season. This time of year is often a financially stressful time for many vulnerable community members. “Current demand for food assistance is...
DUI Jury Trial Begins after Previous Trial Ended with Hung Jury
WOODLAND, CA – After a previous trial was declared a mistrial because of a hung jury, a DUI case began a new trial earlier this week in Yolo County Superior Court amid questions as to whether the person found inside the vehicle in question had indeed been driving it.
