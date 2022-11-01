BERKELEY, CA – On October 11, 2022, Berkeley Councilmember Kate Harrison proposed an ordinance at the Berkeley City Council meeting to prohibit discriminatory calls to law enforcement. The ordinance prohibits calls against someone on the basis of race, nationality, sexual orientation, sex, religion, disability, place of birth, or creed, while also giving those who get called on for such reasons the power to pursue civil action against the caller. The proposed ordinance is almost certain to be adopted, with the intent to “explicitly prohibit frivolous reports, or to falsely report alleged criminal behavior, for what appear to be solely discriminatory reasons.”

