Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bladenonline.com
Middle School Volleyball Round-up: Tar Heel and Elizabethtown Drop Pair
Williams Township defeated Tar Heel 2-0 in Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball action Wednesday at Tar Heel. In the Lady Panthers 2nd match of the day they dropped a 2-0 decision to West Columbus. At Whiteville Wednesday the host Central Lady Hornets defeated Elizabethtown 2-0, and East Columbus later posted...
bladenonline.com
East Bladen at Hertford County Football Tickets, Viewing Available
Tickets for Friday’s East Bladen at Hertford County state playoff football game are available online. Also, the game will be available for viewing on the NFHS Network. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are $8 each, are available through GoFan by clicking here. Tickets...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Volleyball: Clarkton School of Discovery Edges Bladenboro 2-1
TABOR CITY – Clarkton School of Discovery bounced back to take a 15-9 victory over Bladenboro in the deciding set of Wednesday’s Waccamaw Middle School Conference volleyball match and posted their 1st victory of the season. Coach Elizabeth Priest’s Lady Blue Devils outlasted Bladenboro 25-21 in the 1st...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Football: Clarkton School of Discovery 46, Tar Heel 6
CLARKTON – Nayshawn Jones and Jaquan McRae combined to score 4 touchdowns and 5 2-point conversions as they led Clarkton School of Discovery to a 46-6 Waccamaw Middle School Conference football victory over Tar Heel in the season finale for both teams. The Blue Devils struck quickly after a...
bladenonline.com
Maya McDonald Named NJCAA DII Soccer Player of the Week
CHARLOTTE – Former East Bladen star Maya McDonald who led Cape Fear Community College to the South Atlantic District Women’s Soccer Championship has been named the NJCAA Division II Women’s Player of the Week. It was the 2nd time this season that McDonald has earned the DII...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: To Pod Or Not To Pod, That Is The Question?
Several years ago, in an effort to reduce travel for early-round playoff games, the N.C. High School Athletic Association introduced a pod system. Basically, a region would be grouped together. It didn’t last long nor did it go over well. One four-team pod may have four powerhouse teams while another...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Recreation Youth Basketball Registration Underway
The Bladen County Recreation Department is conducting registration for its youth basketball programs through Dec. 9. There will be leagues for boys and girls ages 6-12. Age will be determined by the player’s age as of Jan. 1, 2023. Registration fee is $35. Players can register online by clicking...
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
bladenonline.com
SFGA Plays November 1 Tourney At Land O’ Lakes
The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association held a tournament at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with 42 members playing. Next week’s tournament is at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg Country Club. The winners this week were:. 1st Place — 124 — Ron Tart, George Cochran,...
Gunshots fired at North Carolina high school football game for 2nd time in 2 weeks
During the fight around 9 p.m., gunshots were fired during the football game between Wallace-Rose Hill High School and James Kenan High School.
bladenonline.com
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen
In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
cbs17
Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties.
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Finishes Ahead of Schedule on N.C. 53 Project
North Carolina Department of Transportation in Fayetteville announced yesterday on Twitter, “Our crews have finished all of the crossline pipe replacements and repaved the road ahead of schedule on N.C. 53 near the Bladen-Cumberland county border.”. Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Public Relations Officer for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, reported...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WMBF
UNC Pembroke student dies in Robeson County crash after running through stop sign, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees
PEMBROKE — Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Friday
WMBF
Car crashed into school bus during stop in Robeson County, school district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with the Public Schools of Robeson County was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The school district said the crash happened along N.C. 72 while a Long Branch Elementary School bus was stopped and had the stop arm out and the red lights activated.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
Comments / 0