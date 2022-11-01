ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Missouri women hospitalized after minivan strikes SUV

CALDWELL COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Sonja L. Schaefermeyer, 57, Hamilton, was northbound on U.S. 36 at Highway J two miles south of Kidder. The Toyota traveled into the path of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tracy R. Connell, 48, St. Joseph.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Missouri woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Mckinley M. Daniels, 24, Fairfax, was eastbound on MO 46 four miles south of Fairfax. The car struck a deer...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Kansas man, woman injured after van, semi crash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. A Nissan mini van driven by Thomas McLaughlin, 75, Muscotah, was southbound on the U.S. 73 and U.S.59 connecting link, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The van was turning east onto...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after a Wednesday arrest. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison is jailed on Community Corrections detain order. She is being held without bond, according to online jail records. On August 26,...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
3 adults, 1-year-old hospitalized after crash on slick road

HOLT COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Friday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Mackenzie R. Shaw, 22, Forest City, was westbound on U.S. 59 six miles east of Oregon. The car began to slide on...
HOLT COUNTY, MO

