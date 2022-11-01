Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at 72
HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ray Guy, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Raiders and the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice.
Gainbridge FieldHouse: What you need to know to make it a great day
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, is a must-see stadium for all sports fans. From the
ABC7 Los Angeles
What the Dallas Wings' coaching hire means for the WNBA coaching carousel
The WNBA coaching carousel continued to spin Tuesday as a new head coach was hired for the second time in 11 days. The Dallas Wings have yet to make it official, but Los Angeles Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell is expected to take over the Wings. Two coaching vacancies remain after...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $1.5B
The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing after nobody won the massive jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers numbers drawn Wednesday night for a $1.2 billion jackpot were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. After no one won, the jackpot has now grown to $1.5...
Comments / 0