Georgia State

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at 72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ray Guy, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Raiders and the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72. Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What the Dallas Wings' coaching hire means for the WNBA coaching carousel

The WNBA coaching carousel continued to spin Tuesday as a new head coach was hired for the second time in 11 days. The Dallas Wings have yet to make it official, but Los Angeles Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell is expected to take over the Wings. Two coaching vacancies remain after...
DALLAS, TX

