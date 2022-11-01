Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
lansingcitypulse.com
A new era
Mac’s Bar used to be a dark and dingy place. The watering hole almost felt like a portal to the land of grimy, long-gone punk rock clubs like CBGB in New York City. But the next time locals walk into the bar at 2700 E. Michigan Avenue, the vibe will be very different.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Laser hair removal clinic opens second location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- No longer interested in shaving? A new Ann Arbor clinic has you covered. Milan Laser opened its newest location at 314 S. Maple Road, Suite 3A, in late October. The location is the second in Ann Arbor and brings the chain’s number of Michigan locations up to 15.
Ann Arbor nonprofit hopes to raise $6K with poinsettia fundraiser
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Ann Arbor nonprofit is hoping to make it easy to bring holiday cheer while donating to a good cause with their annual poinsettia fundraiser. The Junior League of Ann Arbor, a nonprofit organization of woman focused on voluntarism and developing women’s potential, will be hosting its annual poinsettia fundraiser through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Proceeds go toward funding civic leadership training for women and continuing community impact projects, including literacy programs and hands-on cooking workshops in Washtenaw County.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Karamo lawyer’s shouting, probe of Detroit election advisor frustrates judge
A lawyer for Kristina Karamo, the Republican running for Michigan Secretary of State, yelled at a judge in a heated, more than eight-hour virtual hearing Thursday for a lawsuit trying to stop absentee ballots in Detroit. Judge Timothy Kenny had accused attorney Daniel Hartman’s questioning of a top city election...
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
thelivingstonpost.com
LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner
LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
Meat market set to open in iconic cow-topped Ypsilanti building
YPSILANTI, MI -- An iconic, cow-topped Ypsilanti market has gotten a facelift as a new meat market plans to moo-ve into the spot. Keen Ypsilanti eyes may have spotted a new mural and an interior update at 979 Ecorse Road, previously home to Mila’s Market. The building will soon be home to The Cow Prime Cuts, a meat depot serving cuts of beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Ann Arbor to continue dealing with Wixom’s pollution under new state-issued permit
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may have to deal with PFAS discharges coming from Wixom for years to come. Under a new state-issued pollution permit that took effect Nov. 1, the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant is allowed to continue discharging the so-called forever chemicals into Norton Creek, which feeds into the Huron River and flows downstream to Ann Arbor, where the city draws its drinking water from Barton Pond.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Judge notes confusion, lack of evidence in Karamo’s Detroit absentee ballot suit
As arguments concluded in a lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots just days before the midterm election, lawyers for the plaintiff – Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo – had not proven the widespread voter fraud that prompted their action, a judge indicated. They argue massive fraud...
Old Town Tavern to celebrate 50 years with 72-cent drink specials, live music
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An old-school “townie” bar will soon be celebrating 50 years in the same family, reviving previous menu favorites and hosting live music in an event spanning the weekend. Old Town Tavern, 122 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, has been operating as a bar since...
DTE will end coal use sooner and build more clean energy, but critics remain
Michigan’s largest electric utility will hasten its retirement of coal-burning power plants and its investment in both more battery storage and 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy as part of its latest 15-year plan filed with state regulators. DTE Energy submitted the required update to its integrated resource plan Nov....
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1