Mac’s Bar used to be a dark and dingy place. The watering hole almost felt like a portal to the land of grimy, long-gone punk rock clubs like CBGB in New York City. But the next time locals walk into the bar at 2700 E. Michigan Avenue, the vibe will be very different.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor nonprofit hopes to raise $6K with poinsettia fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, MI -- One Ann Arbor nonprofit is hoping to make it easy to bring holiday cheer while donating to a good cause with their annual poinsettia fundraiser. The Junior League of Ann Arbor, a nonprofit organization of woman focused on voluntarism and developing women’s potential, will be hosting its annual poinsettia fundraiser through Wednesday, Nov. 9. Proceeds go toward funding civic leadership training for women and continuing community impact projects, including literacy programs and hands-on cooking workshops in Washtenaw County.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner

LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
HOWELL, MI
MLive

Meat market set to open in iconic cow-topped Ypsilanti building

YPSILANTI, MI -- An iconic, cow-topped Ypsilanti market has gotten a facelift as a new meat market plans to moo-ve into the spot. Keen Ypsilanti eyes may have spotted a new mural and an interior update at 979 Ecorse Road, previously home to Mila’s Market. The building will soon be home to The Cow Prime Cuts, a meat depot serving cuts of beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor to continue dealing with Wixom’s pollution under new state-issued permit

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may have to deal with PFAS discharges coming from Wixom for years to come. Under a new state-issued pollution permit that took effect Nov. 1, the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant is allowed to continue discharging the so-called forever chemicals into Norton Creek, which feeds into the Huron River and flows downstream to Ann Arbor, where the city draws its drinking water from Barton Pond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Sip bourbon at the inaugural Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest, dress up for Youmacon, or get started on your holiday shopping – here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Youmacon. Thursday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit Marriott at...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
