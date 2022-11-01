QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO