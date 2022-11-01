ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KBUR

16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder

West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

Men arrested on warrants for assault, battery in two cases

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are jailed after arrests Wednesday — one involving an assault, one involving a shooting. Peoria Police say Eugene Qualls III, 24, Wednesday night as officers were conducting surveillance on a car involving a wanted subject. Qualls, police say, was one of four people who allegedly beat a man around mid-afternoon September 25, 2022 at Taft Homes.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Wanted Peoria man arrested for multiple charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation by Peoria Police has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Peoria man Eugene Qualls III. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division located a vehicle that was associated with Qualls, who was a wanted subject. His car was located in the 2000 block of N. Knoxville.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect outside a business on Industrial Road Wednesday. According to a press release, officers arrested 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Officers located a vehicle associated with Eddy at...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Homeless man indicted for vehicular hijacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A homeless man who was arrested on nine charges for hijacking a vehicle last month has been indicted on only one charge. Cameron Camper, 21, was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking for an incident that occurred on Oct. 18. According to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New charges for serial offender in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man with 23 criminal charges to his name will be adding three more. According to Peoria County Court documents, Deshawn Early, 30, was indicted Tuesday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PEORIA, IL
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for November 3, 2022

Joseph M. Klompien (29) Quincy for FTA trespass. NTA. Roland Hayes (19) Quincy for aggravated battery and FTA fighting. Lodged. Zachary M. Furhman (35) Quincy for petition to revoke probation. Lodged. Ciara J. Cole (22) Quincy for FTA fighting. Lodged.
QUINCY, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries

UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens

QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
QUINCY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy