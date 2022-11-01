Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
KBUR
16 year old pleads guilty in West Burlington murder
West Burlington, IA- A 16-year-old accused of killing 18-year-old Owen Laird of Burlington, plead guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder Tuesday, November 1st. The Hawk Eye reports that Philup Howard was charged as an adult in the case after a ruling in December of 2021, and was charged with First Degree Murder. He was 15 at the time.
1470 WMBD
Men arrested on warrants for assault, battery in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria residents are jailed after arrests Wednesday — one involving an assault, one involving a shooting. Peoria Police say Eugene Qualls III, 24, Wednesday night as officers were conducting surveillance on a car involving a wanted subject. Qualls, police say, was one of four people who allegedly beat a man around mid-afternoon September 25, 2022 at Taft Homes.
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted Peoria man arrested for multiple charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation by Peoria Police has led to the arrest of 24-year-old Peoria man Eugene Qualls III. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, members of Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division located a vehicle that was associated with Qualls, who was a wanted subject. His car was located in the 2000 block of N. Knoxville.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect outside a business on Industrial Road Wednesday. According to a press release, officers arrested 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault. Officers located a vehicle associated with Eddy at...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
Central Illinois Proud
Homeless man indicted for vehicular hijacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A homeless man who was arrested on nine charges for hijacking a vehicle last month has been indicted on only one charge. Cameron Camper, 21, was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking for an incident that occurred on Oct. 18. According to...
wlds.com
Illinois AP: 6 Western Guards Involved in Earvin Beating Have Not Seen Punishment
Three Illinois Department of Corrections guards formerly employed at Western Illinois Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling are facing life imprisonment in connection to a prisoner in 2018 while 6 of their co-workers involved in the incident continue to work and have been promoted and received pay raises. The Illinois Associated...
Central Illinois Proud
New charges for serial offender in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man with 23 criminal charges to his name will be adding three more. According to Peoria County Court documents, Deshawn Early, 30, was indicted Tuesday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy teen believed to be connected to Sixth and Chestnut shooting turns himself into police
QUINCY — A second Quincy man believed to be connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department around midnight Wednesday. Cayden R. Smith, 18, was arrested for a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and...
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for November 3, 2022
Joseph M. Klompien (29) Quincy for FTA trespass. NTA. Roland Hayes (19) Quincy for aggravated battery and FTA fighting. Lodged. Zachary M. Furhman (35) Quincy for petition to revoke probation. Lodged. Ciara J. Cole (22) Quincy for FTA fighting. Lodged.
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
muddyrivernews.com
One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
Central Illinois Proud
Morning car crash leads to Aggravated Fleeing, and DUI arrest by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 1:30 a.m. this morning, Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation near West Ann Street and South Greenlawn Avenue. Shortly after the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0