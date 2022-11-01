ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa holds steady in weekly update

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases in Iowa were down slightly over the past week, while hospitalizations were up slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Public health. The Des Moines Register reports that the state health department reported 1,827 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa over the past week, an average of about 261 per day.
8% of EV charging stations in Iowa are at a Casey’s

Ankeny, IA- Casey’s General Stores has more than doubled the amount of electric vehicle charging stations at its retail locations this year, and they plan to add more in 2023. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a company news release, Casey’s has 134 electric vehicle charging stations at 28...
