Community members got their first look on Tuesday at potential site locations as part of the plan to consolidate Dubuque’s public middle schools. This could either include expansions at Washington Middle School or the construction of an entirely new facility. The community task force will reconvene later this month after gathering feedback on the proposed consolidation sites. They plan to make a recommendation to the district’s facilities and support services committee at the December meeting.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO