The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
nbc15.com
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette Co. deputy fired a shot took his own life, state law enforcement officials determined. In an update released Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) stated its Division of Criminal Investigation...
KCRG.com
Man dies after being shot in rural Jackson County
FULTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being shot in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports that the man had been shot at about 5:35 p.m. near Fulton, Iowa. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault and Child Endangerment
Dubuque Police arrested 33 year old Timothy Hoffman of Dubuque on Saturday on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says that Hoffman assaulted 27 year old Kristen Mitchell of Dubuque on August 31st in the presence of an infant child.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Airport announces new airline
An Iowa pastor is back home after traveling to Ukraine to help those in need. Paul Pelosi returns home a week after brutal attack at San Francisco home. Paul Pelosi is back home one week after a brutal attack at his home in San Francisco. Univ. of Iowa student falls...
x1071.com
Lancaster Police Spread Awareness of Scam
The Lancaster Police Department is sharing awareness of a recent scam on their Facebook page. They stated that a Lancaster resident recently received a scam letter along with a check in the mail. The Lancaster Police are sharing with residents that if are notified that you “won” something but have to pay a fee, it’s probably a scam.
x1071.com
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
nbc15.com
Amish buggy driver badly hurt in Lafayette Co. crash
TOWN OF ELK GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a vehicle collided with an Amish buggy on a Lafayette Co. highway, the county’s Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was riding in the two-horse buggy shortly after 6:30...
superhits106.com
Officials share proposed sites for consolidation of Dubuque middle schools
Community members got their first look on Tuesday at potential site locations as part of the plan to consolidate Dubuque’s public middle schools. This could either include expansions at Washington Middle School or the construction of an entirely new facility. The community task force will reconvene later this month after gathering feedback on the proposed consolidation sites. They plan to make a recommendation to the district’s facilities and support services committee at the December meeting.
17 Years of Service Leads to Beloved Principal’s Retirement
People often recall educators who made a profound difference in developing their intellect and character. Similarly, people are called to their vocation and leave a legacy throughout their careers. After 17 years of service to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, including nine years as the principal of Resurrection Elementary,...
KCRG.com
Dubuque accepting applications for snow shoveling assistance program
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said they are now accepting applications for the DBQ Shovel Crew, a snow shoveling assistance program, and are asking for volunteers for the program. The program pairs volunteers with residents physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent...
Hunter dies after falling from tree in rural Elizabeth Sunday evening
ELIZABETH, Ill. — An Illinois hunter died from severe injuries after falling from a tree Sunday evening, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the county dispatch center received a call reporting that a hunter was missing on a property in the 8300 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth.
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
