theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
radiokmzn.com
OSKY PD RESPONDS TO STABBING AT WILLIAM PENN
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that on October 31, 2022, at approximately 12:34am, officers were dispatched to Eltse Hall, William Penn University, in response to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the upper chest/lower neck area. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused of Assualt, Theft in Foster Park
An Ottumwa man was arrested in connection to an assault and robbery that occurred in June. 19-year-old Rasky Kosy has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. On June 28th at Foster Park in Ottumwa, court records allege Kosy put an individual in a chokehold and stole a firearm from the person. Kosy then participated in the violent assault of another individual while in possession of the stolen gun.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
KBUR
Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade
Des Moines, IA (AP) — Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade. It’s the first time prosecutors have revealed a possible motive. It came in court documents filed Tuesday. Willard Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale are charged with murdering teacher Nohema Graber in Fairfield.
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
iheart.com
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
KCJJ
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting in Tiffin
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Tiffin. According to a sheriff’s office news release, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24th, deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Highway 6 and the Park Road roundabout in Tiffin. The victim’s vehicle was shot at multiple times by occupants of another vehicle while traveling through the roundabout. No victims were injured during this incident.
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash
KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
Driver who died in car crash north of Grimes identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night. Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Frederick graduated from Urbandale High School in 2021 and was a […]
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Des Moines morning shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning. At around 7:15 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. When officers arrived they found a victim with a […]
KCCI.com
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
