Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
sheenmagazine.com
Changing The Narrative For Female Executives
Stacia Mac is a well-known music executive, entrepreneur, as well as philanthropist who has gained notoriety for being a successful executive and entrepreneur. Can you tell us who is Stacia Mac, and what was the driving force that inspired you to become a music executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist?. Stacia: I...
Film Constellation Inks Deals On Spanish Thriller ‘Fatum’ Starring Luis Tosar, Álex García – AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Film Constellation has sealed a raft of deals on Spanish director Juan Galiñanes’s upcoming thriller Fatum, as it continues sales on the title at the AFM with a first promo. The film has been acquired for France (Canal+), Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy (Plaion) and Latin America (California Filmes). The Spanish-language feature brings together a compulsive gambler and an elite sniper, whose destinies become intertwined on a fateful day when the local betting shop gets robbed. When a single gunshot is fired, the next 24 hours will set them on a race against time that will define their lives forever. The cast features Luis...
Johnny Depp to Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show on Prime Video
Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna’s upcoming “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” fashion show, Variety has confirmed, making him the first male celebrity to have a featured “star” moment in one of Rihanna’s shows. His brief cameo follows in the vein of other celeb moments, like Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Other confirmed celebrities for the “Vol. 4” show include Rihanna herself, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor Winston Duke, “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and...
AFM According to Marketing Exec Mounia Wissinger
What I missed most when not attending film markets during the pandemic is … Seeing people, meeting new people.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Amadeus' Burnished the Market and Rocked the OscarsAFM: Is 'Yuletide the Knot' This Year's Christmas Pun Star?'AFM: Dark Star Unveils Sasquatch Horror 'Summoning the Spirit' (Exclusive) What I don’t miss about film markets is … Having to get out of my pajamas for real-life meetings — bring back the party PJs! What I’ve missed most about Los Angeles as a city is … Coming from London, I miss the sunshine, but definitely not the traffic and the lines. The biggest challenge working festivals...
How to Love People Who Love Conspiracies
“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In these polarized times, one of the laments I hear a lot from...
Comments / 0