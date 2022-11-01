Interprovincial and International Pipeline Owners in Canada are Now Facing Strict Cyber Security Reporting as ‘Designators Operators’ – Learn More Here

Remote legacy assets operating outside a data aggregated environment do not have a reliable tool for asset stakeholders to collaborate on for operations and maintenance activities. Maintenance planners and project teams often are working on silo’d data-sets, and constantly need to travel to site to confirm site conditions. With the cost of data capture dropping as new technology is deployed on remote assets, asset owners have the opportunity to adopt new innovative solutions to keep up with industry trends. Suppliers are often more agile and quicker to implement any advantage to improve economics, and the clients must maintain the technological pace in order to realize the benefits. Regulators are also demanding improved monitoring and data verification from the Operators which can be easily compiled, verified and reported through VEERUM’s O&M Solution.

