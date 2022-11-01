Interprovincial and International Pipeline Owners in Canada are Now Facing Strict Cyber Security Reporting as ‘Designators Operators’ – Learn More Here

Read full article on original website
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
energynow.ca
Now Anti-Oil Pipeline Groups Oppose Carbon Capture Pipelines Because They Extend the Life of Oil
Environmental non-profit Sierra Club and progressive group Bold Alliance are working alongside local organizations to aid property owners across five Midwest states, and are applying lessons learned in their past campaigns, they told Reuters. Their involvement suggests a big battle lies ahead for the Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express...
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
OTTAWA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's government ordered three Chinese firms on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals companies on grounds of national security.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
America’s electric utilities facing transformer shortage crisis
Many Floridians are still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, one of the most severe hurricanes to hit the United States in recorded history. The people of southwest Florida bore the brunt of the Category 4 Hurricane, which caused at least 137 fatalities and catastrophic damages estimated at over $50 billion.
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
CNBC
American companies increasingly look outside of China after Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
itsecuritywire.com
US Government Issues Software Suppliers Supply Chain Security Guidance
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) this week released the second part of a three-part joint guidance on securing the software supply chain. The guidance offers suggestions for designers, suppliers, and organizations and was...
US News and World Report
Bank of Canada Sets Out Path for Regulating Digital Payment Providers
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would take a flexible, risk-based approach in its nascent role as a digital payment regulator, aiming to ensure confidence in the safety and reliability of the fast-growing electronic payment segment. The central bank became the regulator for payment service...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
energynow.ca
Manufacturers Push for Canadian Response to US Green Incentives
Canadian manufacturers urged Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to deliver a robust response to new US incentives on clean energy and critical mineral production in her budget update this week. “It’s absolutely critical,” said Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association. “We need to see a strong signal in...
Serena Williams’ investment shows that Nigeria’s technology sector is attractive - but things can be better
Nigeria is the leading African destination for foreign direct investments in technology startup businesses. Between 2015 and 2022, Nigerian technology startups have secured funding totalling just over US$2 billion. This is the highest amount of funding recorded by any country in Africa. The “big-four” countries of Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa...
energynow.ca
Nord Stream Operator Finds Manmade Craters at Pipeline Blast Site
(Bloomberg) The operator of the Nord Stream pipeline said an initial survey found manmade craters on the seabed near the damaged gas link. Nord Stream AG, led by Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC, launched a probe in the Swedish zone of the Baltic Sea last week, following the explosions in September. The blasts damaged both lines of the idled Nord Stream and one line of the twin Nord Stream 2 pipeline that failed to start operations because of earlier western sanctions.
energynow.ca
Pandell’s Automated Invoice-to-Pay Vendor Portal Software Solution Sees More than 200% Market Growth in Canadian Oil & Gas Sector Over 3 Years
Upstream Energy Operators and Field Service Companies Have Rapidly Adopted Pandell’s Vendor Invoicing Software with its Online Billing Portal and Direct-from-Source Data Validation. The number of energy service companies subscribing to Pandell’s cloud-based vendor portal software, Pandell VP, has surged 218% over the last three years, with more than...
energynow.ca
UAE Energy Minister Says Oil Industry’s in Long-Term ‘Decline Mode’
Oil is clearly in long-term “decline mode,” according to the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s biggest exporters of the commodity. “To assume oil is going to be there forever is wishful thinking,” Suhail al Mazrouei said in a speech at the Adipec energy conference in Abu Dhabi. “No matter how much we defend it, it’s in decline mode.”
energynow.ca
THE VEERUM SOLUTION: Minimize The Time Taken To Sequence Maintenance Tasks To Deliver A Constraint-Free Plan
Remote legacy assets operating outside a data aggregated environment do not have a reliable tool for asset stakeholders to collaborate on for operations and maintenance activities. Maintenance planners and project teams often are working on silo’d data-sets, and constantly need to travel to site to confirm site conditions. With the cost of data capture dropping as new technology is deployed on remote assets, asset owners have the opportunity to adopt new innovative solutions to keep up with industry trends. Suppliers are often more agile and quicker to implement any advantage to improve economics, and the clients must maintain the technological pace in order to realize the benefits. Regulators are also demanding improved monitoring and data verification from the Operators which can be easily compiled, verified and reported through VEERUM’s O&M Solution.
energynow.ca
Schachter’s Eye on Energy: President Biden’s Election Ploy Of An Energy Excess Profits Tax A Week Before The US Midterm Elections Buoys Energy Prices.
Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
Chinese foreign development aims and impact — Brad Parks on "Intelligence Matters"
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell speaks with Brad Parks, executive director of research lab AidData at the College of William and Mary. The two discuss China's spending on foreign development, which outpaces all other countries, and how the U.S. can catch up. Parks details how China is using foreign aid to gain influence abroad and create a market for its industries.
