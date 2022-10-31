Read full article on original website
Nine Town Council candidates talk campaign, what sets them apart
SMITHFIELD – Three of the five incumbents on the Smithfield Town Council are running for re-election this year, with six other candidates trying for a seat on the five-member board. Councilors T. Michael Lawton, Sean Kilduff and Angelica Bovis, all Democrats, are seeking re-election this year. Former state Senator...
Nine face off in Scituate Town Council race
SCITUATE – Two incumbents on the Scituate Town Council are not seeking re-election this year, with one Democrat to face seven Republicans and one independent in the race. Former Town Council President James Brady, a Republican, is not seeing re-election after two terms on the council, while lone Democrat Michael Marcello is also stepping down. Marcello says he is looking for a position that requires less time. Brady leaves against a backdrop of an ethics violation for abusing his power when inquiring with former Police Chief Donald Delaere about police details.
North Smithfield voters consider local races, cannabis question
NORTH SMITHFIELD – In addition to deciding local races next Tuesday, Nov. 8, North Smithfield voters will decide whether to support a local question that would permit recreational cannabis facilities in town. There are seven candidates trying to secure one of the five open seats on the non-partisan Town...
Several races to watch in Tuesday's General Election
SMITHFIELD – Less than one week remains before the Nov. 8 General Election as candidates make their final efforts for votes in various town races. Four races to keep an eye on in Smithfield include the Town Council race, School Committee, State Senate for District 22 and state representative in Districts 53 and 44.
Ward says there is more work to be done
WOONSOCKET – City Council President John Ward, running for re-election, said in a press release, "I have enjoyed the privilege of serving the residents of Woonsocket for 22 years and I offer my service once again. I have worked to make the city government more responsive and transparent drafting ordinances to require monthly departmental reports as part of the City Council agenda, make the ARPA spending plan a public process, among several others."
Tikoian thanks residents for votes in primary
SMITHFIELD – State Senate District 22 candidate David Tikoian said he is running for election for State Senate because he cares. With more than two decades in public service as a former state trooper and police chief, Tikoian said, he cares about people and our state, particularly in Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln.
Brown: Mancieri will move the city forward
I support Garrett Mancieri for Woonsocket City Council. I’ve worked with Garrett on the board of the Woonsocket Head Start Child Development Association (which Garrett now chairs ably), as well as other community-based endeavors. He’s honest and experienced on the council. He’ll help reduce the acrimony and antagonism on the council, and he’ll help move the great city of Woonsocket forward.
New names positioned to take at-large city council seats
PAWTUCKET – The biggest shake-up in the local election this season in Pawtucket will be the change in two at-large seats on the City Council, after one member did not seek re-election and another failed to secure winning votes in September’s primary. At-large member Elena Vasquez did not...
Rubio: Ready to work together to accomplish more
PAWTUCKET – Yesenia Rubio, co-owner of Notes Coffee Co., running for City Council at-large in the Nov. 8 election, says she’s ready to hit the ground running by working together with all stakeholders to accomplish more in Pawtucket. She said she’s humbly asking voters for their support.
Cumberland setting special meeting to discuss latest BVP plan
CUMBERLAND – The proposed Blackstone Valley Prep High School expansion will be back before the Planning Board for a special meeting on Nov. 15, where BVP representatives will try to do what they’ve repeatedly failed to accomplish over numerous meetings: convince officials of the plan’s merits. Planning...
Woonsocket election officials chastise poll worker after confrontation
WOONSOCKET – The battle lines in Woonsocket next Tuesday are clear, with the mayor who was removed from office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, campaigning against the four people who worked to remove her and in support of seven challengers. Trips through the city show many properties with signs highlighting one team...
Pawtucket voters head to the polls to decide remaining races
PAWTUCKET – Local voters have two City Council races and a School Committee race to decide next Tuesday, Sept. 8, with all voters weighing in on the at-large council race and city-wide school board race. For at-large council, primary winners and Democrats Yesenia Rubio, Michael Araujo and Roberto Moreno...
Corriveau says he has helped repaved Route 146
Steven Corriveau, who is running for re-election, says it’s an an honor to serve the town of North Smithfield as your councilman since 2020. He says many residents, including himself, have been thrilled to see the repaving of Route 146. Corriveau says the next two years are critical for...
Officials nearing an agreement on Mainella Street condos
NORTH PROVIDENCE – An agreement hashed out between Mayor Charles Lombardi and attorneys for developer Armand Cortellesso appears to be the ticket to getting new condos built on Cortellesso’s property off Mainella Street. Lombardi said he reached out to the council members who represent the area, in the...
Araujo says serving is an honor
PAWTUCKET – Michael Araujo, at-large City Council incumbent, says he will continue to work hard on behalf of city residents if successful in his bid for re-election on Nov. 8. “Since the first day I was elected into public office, I have strived to work hard and do my...
District approves proposal for 'Everyone's Playround' at Curvin-McCabe
PAWTUCKET – Curvin-McCabe Elementary has been the only school in the Pawtucket district without a playground for years, but that will soon change with approval of a proposed new accessible playground. School Committee members in attendance last week unanimously voted, 6 to 0, to continue developing plans for the...
Shatraw says it's his turn to get involved
Benjamin Shatraw, candidate for Woonsocket City Council, said in a recent press release that he just wanted to take a chance to introduce myself to the city and humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming election. He says he is a 10-year cook/manager at The Beef Barn in North...
Council supports El Centro property purchase, zoning ordinance amendments
CENTRAL FALLS – The city is moving forward with the purchase of the future El Centro building, with the sale expected to be finalized by the end of this week. Present City Council members last week voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing Mayor Maria Rivera and the city to purchase 702 Broad St. for future development as the El Centro Community Center. In May, officials announced they were looking to finalize a “handshake agreement” to purchase the church property. The project will be funded by $2 million in a federal earmark from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $1 million from a round of Community Development Block Grant Funding in September, and a $100,000 donation from Navigant Credit Union.
Sliney launches write-in campaign
LINCOLN — Edward Sliney, write-in candidate for the Lincoln Water Commission in District 1, is a lifelong Lincoln resident and business owner of Ted’s Paint and Decorating. Sliney, who is currently on the Water Commission, said he decided to run again “after being encouraged by many people to...
Burke says he understands the greater need to create policies and programs to enhance education
Donald G. Burke, present Vice Chair of the Woonsocket School Committee, who is running for re-election, asks for your vote again in the upcoming election. “As an educator of 45 years, I understand well the bigger picture of education and the greater need to create policies and programs which focus on enhancing the education of our children in Woonsocket,” he said in a recent press release.
