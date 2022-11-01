Read full article on original website
Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC Receives Investment from Ember Infrastructure
PORTLAND, ME – Stormwater solutions provider Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC (“LID Tech”) announced today it has received an investment from Ember Infrastructure (“Ember”) to meet growing demand for its suite of green infrastructure products and services that enhance stormwater management in ways that reduce runoff and flooding while improving water quality, safety, and quality of life in urban and ultra-urban areas.
NEx and ICC-ES Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Support of Nonmetallic Building Materials
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials is pleased to welcome ICC Evaluation Service as a new Allied Organization. NEx has signed a MOU with ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) to create a partnership in advancing the use of nonmetallic building materials. ICC-ES...
McKinsey launches Net Zero Built Environment Council to decarbonize the built world
Alliance of industry leaders to accelerate race to net zero. 3rd November 2022: McKinsey has today announced the launch of a Net Zero Built Environment Council, a cross-sector coalition of industry stakeholders to collaboratively create new pathways to cut greenhouse gas emissions from buildings. The life cycle of buildings is...
WSP USA Welcomes Stephen Famularo to Maritime Leadership
NEW YORK — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, has hired Stephen Famularo as the firm’s Maritime East leader. He will be based in New York City. As a WSP vice president, Famularo is responsible for strategic hires, business development, identifying and pursuing project...
NEU Realizes Fast Membership Growth During First Months
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete―a uniquely positioned center providing access to technologies and the knowledge needed to effectively and safely produce and place carbon neutral concrete in the built environment― is seeing rapid growth in membership during its first few months. This exciting progress has resulted in an inspiring initial membership.
Davin Ruohomaki Named Deputy Aviation National Business Line Leader at WSP USA
ORLANDO — Davin Ruohomaki has been named deputy national aviation market leader for WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Ruohomaki, a WSP vice president, is responsible for new business development, quality delivery, execution of projects and supports growth of the aviation sector across the U.S. He focuses on maximizing opportunities within the marketplace and serves as pursuit manager for critical opportunities. Additionally, he acts as principal-in-charge for projects, develops technical concepts and approaches for clients and serves as an aviation representative at industry events.
National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Upcoming Release of COBie v3.0
The release takes place as buildingSMART International begins development of its Asset Operations Handover project. (WASHINGTON, DC, November 2, 2022) – The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Building Information Management Council (BIMC) is planning the upcoming release of COBie 3.0, as an update to the Construction to Operations Building information exchange (COBie 2.4) Specification. COBie 3.0 also will be published as an integral part of the upcoming version 4.0 of the National BIM Standard – United States®.
AEIS Hires Lisa Dupuy as Director of Business Development
Leading inspection and testing agency partners with experienced industry executive to lead business development and client services. New York, NY — Atlas Evaluation & Inspection Services (AEIS), providing inspection, testing, certification, failure analysis, engineering and material research services for infrastructure projects with an emphasis on welding metallurgy and non-destructive testing, announced Lisa Dupuy has been hired as Director of Business Development.
Video Podcast: Bentley Leverages ADINA for Structural Engineering
Many structural engineers are looking for greater safety, resiliency, and economy in design. To serve these needs, Bentley Systems recently acquired ADINA nonlinear finite element analysis software. ADINA expands the range of problems where Bentley engineering applications can be applied, making advanced analysis accessible to all. Watch the video above...
GF Piping Systems expands Stress Less® Pipe Support System
Support system uniquely designed for plastic pipe is available in new sizes. Stress Less guides from GF Piping Systems are now available in metric sizes ranging from 32mm to 315mm and IPS sizes ranging from ½“ to 12”. Irvine, California – GF Piping Systems has expanded the...
300,000 tons in carbon emissions to be saved by autonomous oil and gas operations
New research from ABB shows how offshore companies can reduce global carbon emissions by 300,000 tons per site per year[1], the equivalent of taking 150,000 cars off the road[2]. Moving to autonomous operations increases reliability and predictability of energy supply. Annual savings of up to $30 million[3] can be achieved.
