informedinfrastructure.com
Hexagon to update aerial data of eight U.S. states at six-inch resolution in 2023 for the HxGN Content Program
(Norcross, Georgia, USA, 3 November 2022) Hexagon’s Geosystems division announced today that the HxGN Content Program will refresh aerial data of eight U.S. states at 6-inch (15-centimeter) resolution for the 2023 collection season, including Texas, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Montana and Idaho. Additional states may be added as the season progresses.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local manufacturer expands to 100,000-square-foot center
Medical equipment manufacturer MicroLumen Medical Tubing is taking over space in a local corporate center that formerly housed a health care giant’s operation. UnitedHealth Group, the parent organization of UnitedHealthcare and Optum and one of the world’s leading health care companies, was operating in a 100,500-plus-square-foot space at 601 Brooker Creek Blvd.
businessobserverfl.com
Boston apartment complex owner refinances two properties for $86M
Taurus Investment Holdings, a Boston private equity real estate investment firm, has refinanced two Florida apartment complexes, including one in Tampa, for $85.65 million. The refinancing was accomplished through two loans, one for each property, and secured by Berkadia. The combined properties have 640 units. The 280-unit Tampa property, Lofton...
businessobserverfl.com
Firm opens new HQ on day it announces quarterly revenue of nearly $450M
Kforce opens Tampa HQ focused on hybrid work “empowered by trust and technology.”. Kforce Inc., the publicly traded Tampa technology staffing company, has opened its new corporate headquarters, a 22,232-square-foot hybrid workspace for employees to duck in and out of whenever they want, or need, to be in the office.
informedinfrastructure.com
Brown and Caldwell welcomes senior program director to Southern California
LOS ANGELES — Leading environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell today announces highly experienced Diala Dandach has joined the company as senior director of program management. Dandach’s hiring will be pivotal in assisting clients to deliver multi-year recycled water programs in Southern California. With 20 years...
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
businessobserverfl.com
Something to smile about: Dental college's new program a big win for grins
Key takeaway: Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay campus, in Clearwater, has launched a new program that will fast-track U.S. licensure for foreign dentists. Core challenge: Taking more than three years of full-time study to complete, the program remains a major commitment for dentists who want to practice in the United States.
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
wild941.com
Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property
The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
727area.com
Best Calzone in St Petersburg & Clearwater to Make Your Mouth Water
If you love pizza, you are guaranteed to enjoy calzone. This famous Italian food is just folded Italian bread stuffed with veggies and cheese. Who thought a pizza turnover could be this good, right?. Want to try lip-smacking good calzones in St Petersburg & Clearwater? This list features the best...
813area.com
The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa
Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
10NEWS
Scammers can steal the title to your home, but it's rare and easily preventable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ve likely seen or heard the commercials warning that scammers and identity thieves are now stealing houses right out from under unsuspecting homeowners. The companies behind these warnings say fraudsters can use forged signatures and fake IDs to transfer ownership of your property to...
Pinellas Urban League Receives $6 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Largest Gift in Pinellas Urban League's History
Hillsborough County man’s stop at convenience store wins him $1M prize
A Hillsborough County man is the county's newest millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.
