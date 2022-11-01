ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

informedinfrastructure.com

Hexagon to update aerial data of eight U.S. states at six-inch resolution in 2023 for the HxGN Content Program

(Norcross, Georgia, USA, 3 November 2022) Hexagon’s Geosystems division announced today that the HxGN Content Program will refresh aerial data of eight U.S. states at 6-inch (15-centimeter) resolution for the 2023 collection season, including Texas, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Montana and Idaho. Additional states may be added as the season progresses.
TEXAS STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Local manufacturer expands to 100,000-square-foot center

Medical equipment manufacturer MicroLumen Medical Tubing is taking over space in a local corporate center that formerly housed a health care giant’s operation. UnitedHealth Group, the parent organization of UnitedHealthcare and Optum and one of the world’s leading health care companies, was operating in a 100,500-plus-square-foot space at 601 Brooker Creek Blvd.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston apartment complex owner refinances two properties for $86M

Taurus Investment Holdings, a Boston private equity real estate investment firm, has refinanced two Florida apartment complexes, including one in Tampa, for $85.65 million. The refinancing was accomplished through two loans, one for each property, and secured by Berkadia. The combined properties have 640 units. The 280-unit Tampa property, Lofton...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Firm opens new HQ on day it announces quarterly revenue of nearly $450M

Kforce opens Tampa HQ focused on hybrid work “empowered by trust and technology.”. Kforce Inc., the publicly traded Tampa technology staffing company, has opened its new corporate headquarters, a 22,232-square-foot hybrid workspace for employees to duck in and out of whenever they want, or need, to be in the office.
TAMPA, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Brown and Caldwell welcomes senior program director to Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Leading environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell today announces highly experienced Diala Dandach has joined the company as senior director of program management. Dandach’s hiring will be pivotal in assisting clients to deliver multi-year recycled water programs in Southern California. With 20 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Something to smile about: Dental college's new program a big win for grins

Key takeaway: Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay campus, in Clearwater, has launched a new program that will fast-track U.S. licensure for foreign dentists. Core challenge: Taking more than three years of full-time study to complete, the program remains a major commitment for dentists who want to practice in the United States.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property

The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

Best Calzone in St Petersburg & Clearwater to Make Your Mouth Water

If you love pizza, you are guaranteed to enjoy calzone. This famous Italian food is just folded Italian bread stuffed with veggies and cheese. Who thought a pizza turnover could be this good, right?. Want to try lip-smacking good calzones in St Petersburg & Clearwater? This list features the best...
CLEARWATER, FL
813area.com

The Absolute Best Calzone in Tampa

Tampa might be home to delicious pizzas, but did you know that our calzones are just as scrumptious?. While calzones are not as famous as pizza, they are a great hand-held portable snack. And it has everything to love - the yummy base, mouthwatering toppings, and full-on flavor. If you...
TAMPA, FL

