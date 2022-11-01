Read full article on original website
Esri and Safe Software Pass Interoperability Test to Meet Latest CIM Standards for Utilities
Surrey, BC – Safe Software and Esri have partnered together to complete an extensive series of interoperability tests following the latest developments in Common Information Model (CIM) standards. The test was conducted and hosted by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) as part of their Grid Model Data Management (GMDM) initiative, and managed by UCAIug. The event took place in Charlotte, NC from June 14th to 16th, 2022.
Video Podcast: Bentley Leverages ADINA for Structural Engineering
Many structural engineers are looking for greater safety, resiliency, and economy in design. To serve these needs, Bentley Systems recently acquired ADINA nonlinear finite element analysis software. ADINA expands the range of problems where Bentley engineering applications can be applied, making advanced analysis accessible to all. Watch the video above...
National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Upcoming Release of COBie v3.0
The release takes place as buildingSMART International begins development of its Asset Operations Handover project. (WASHINGTON, DC, November 2, 2022) – The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Building Information Management Council (BIMC) is planning the upcoming release of COBie 3.0, as an update to the Construction to Operations Building information exchange (COBie 2.4) Specification. COBie 3.0 also will be published as an integral part of the upcoming version 4.0 of the National BIM Standard – United States®.
Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC Receives Investment from Ember Infrastructure
PORTLAND, ME – Stormwater solutions provider Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC (“LID Tech”) announced today it has received an investment from Ember Infrastructure (“Ember”) to meet growing demand for its suite of green infrastructure products and services that enhance stormwater management in ways that reduce runoff and flooding while improving water quality, safety, and quality of life in urban and ultra-urban areas.
GF Piping Systems expands Stress Less® Pipe Support System
Support system uniquely designed for plastic pipe is available in new sizes. Stress Less guides from GF Piping Systems are now available in metric sizes ranging from 32mm to 315mm and IPS sizes ranging from ½“ to 12”. Irvine, California – GF Piping Systems has expanded the...
For a Better Built World: Nemetschek Group and The B1M announce the Winner of the Construction Story of the Year 2022
Munich – The Nemetschek Group, one of the leading software providers for the AEC/O (architecture, engineering, construction, operation) and media & entertainment industries and The B1M, the largest video channel for construction, announced the winner of this year’s Construction Story of the Year award: The International Experimental Thermonuclear Reactor (ITER).
HKS Announces Kaveh Amirdelfan as Regional Director of Education
Global design firm HKS has announced Kaveh Amirdelfan as Regional Director of Education. Based in the Los Angeles office, Amirdelfan is an expert on campus master planning, student life, instructional/classrooms, Arts and STEM projects. He enjoys working with people who have real passion for pedagogy and student life advancement. In...
NEx and ICC-ES Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Support of Nonmetallic Building Materials
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials is pleased to welcome ICC Evaluation Service as a new Allied Organization. NEx has signed a MOU with ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) to create a partnership in advancing the use of nonmetallic building materials. ICC-ES...
