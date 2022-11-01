Surrey, BC – Safe Software and Esri have partnered together to complete an extensive series of interoperability tests following the latest developments in Common Information Model (CIM) standards. The test was conducted and hosted by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) as part of their Grid Model Data Management (GMDM) initiative, and managed by UCAIug. The event took place in Charlotte, NC from June 14th to 16th, 2022.

