Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO