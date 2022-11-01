Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown
Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown
A Middletown man has died after a car accident on Washington Street that happened Thursday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 1189 Washington St., also known as Route 66, for a serious car crash a little after 4:30 p.m. Responding officers said two cars were in...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend
BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
Eyewitness News
Serious injuries reported in Manchester motorcycle crash
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt in a crash in Manchester on Monday night. According to police, it happened on Green Road near North Elm Street around 9 p.m. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the rider was traveling westbound on Green Road when the rider...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
A woman has died after she was struck by a car on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield Wednesday night. Police said they were called to the Berlin Turnpike, also known as Route 15, for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman, who was seriously injured, lying in the...
NECN
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
NBC Connecticut
People Asked to Avoid Downtown Norwich as Police Investigate Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
New Britain Herald
Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash
A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
NBC Connecticut
4 People Taken to the Hospital After Waterbury Car Accident
Fire officials said four people were hospitalized after getting into a car crash in Waterbury Tuesday evening. The accident happened in the 100 block of Chase Avenue a little before 5 p.m. Firefighters said two cars were involved. A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The extent...
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Man Faces Several Charges After Crashing Into Accident Scene
A Waterbury incident that began as a tragedy quickly escalated to dangerous for police and others in the area on Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Waterbury Police responded to a deadly car accident involving a pedestrian on Chase Avenue. “In my basic training, I knew I had to direct somebody...
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
NBC Connecticut
Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike
A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Massachusetts State Police and local police were looking for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, considered armed and dangerous, in Russell and Blandford, troopers said. Barnes allegedly shot someone multiple times early Friday morning.
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
