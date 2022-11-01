Read full article on original website
This Weekend: Nov. 3-6
This weekend, plunge into holiday shopping, fine art exhibits, and diverse cultural events around Evansville. “Dawn Murtaugh: Fiber Art” Exhibit Public Reception. University of Evansville Kranter Gallery, South Rotherwood Avenue. As part of the Emerging Contemporary Artist Lecture Series, the reception will showcase the art of Dawn Murtaugh, a...
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets. There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on […]
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is hoping to transform a corner near the Warrick County Circuit Court’s office for the winter season. The corner of 3rd Street and West Sycamore Street will soon be an outdoor ice rink. Handley’s House of Fun and others are partnering...
Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
A Country Music Star’s Bringing a Festive Christmas Show to Beaver Dam, KY
I remember when Rodney Atkins headlined a Legendary Live concert event in downtown Owensboro years ago. That concert was held on the riverfront on the site of what used to be the Executive Inn and what would eventually become the Owensboro Convention Center. I have introduced a lot of country music stars to a variety of concert stages, but I remember Rodney specifically. He liked the intro Jaclyn Graves and I gave him so much that he stopped us to thank us before he ran out onto stage. Trust me. That's rare and it was awesome. He was incredibly kind and gracious.
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Queen Tribute Band Coming to Southern Indiana Theater and They ‘Will Rock You’
The 2018 rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won Rami Malek a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury AND ginned up renewed interest in the legendary band. Whether or not that was necessary--the title song, "We Will Rock You", "Another One Bites the Dust," and so...
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Music Event Coming To Owensboro For The First Time
The very first Owensboro Music Business Expo will happen in April of next year. The venue is at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. The co-founders are Adam Gaynor, formerly of Matchbox 20 and Fran Marseille say it’ll be an event for songwriters to meet collaborate and network. The...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
10 of the Hottest Toys for the 2022 Holiday Season According to Toys R Us
Ep. 9 - Macy's Inc Insider: Toys "R" Us Launch from Macy's, Inc. on Vimeo. KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys. LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born. With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the...
Independence Bank Sorghum Festival; biggest yet!
“This year’s Independence Bank Sorghum Festival was our biggest yet! Thanks to the generosity of the Hancock County community, we were able to raise $997 through our t-shirt sells for the Hancock County Schools Backpack Program. In addition to these dollars, we received food donations from local businesses and...
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville
As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
