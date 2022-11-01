Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
Police identify man killed in Chatham basement house fire
Authorities identified the person killed in Monday afternoon’s fatal Chatham house fire. Jason A. Custodie was identified as the victim of the house fire, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. He was identified as the owner of the Cape Cod area home that caught fire Monday.
capecod.com
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bourne
BOURNE – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Bourne around 3 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shore Road and Beach Street in the Monument Beach section of Bourne. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the incident.
capecod.com
Man airlifted after saw accident in Harwich
HARWICH – A man reportedly amputated some fingers in a saw accident. Rescuers responded to a residence on Route 28 by Depot Road around 8 AM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police, other responders, want co-responses with MVCS
Vineyard police have long wanted mental healthcare workers to join them on mental healthcare calls. Police, along with Vineyard fire and EMS services, have hoped Martha’s Vineyard Services (MVCS) could fill such a role. “Island police, fire, and EMS have long enjoyed a successful working relationship with MVCS,” Edgartown...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
ABC6.com
Six students sent to hospital following school bus crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people, including six students were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus Thursday. New Bedford police said the bus was carrying students from Global Learning Charter Public School when it was struck by another vehicle just before 5:00 P.M.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from boat at Sandwich Marina
SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a boat onto a dock. The incident happened at the Sandwich Marina off Ed Moffitt Drive around 10 AM Monday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
capecod.com
Authorities seek information on deceased husband of Ruth Marie Terry (Lady in the Dunes)
That person is identified as Guy Rockwell Muldavin, born October 27, 1923, who was a white male. Muldavin is deceased. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. We are also releasing additional information about other names that Ms. Terry may have...
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash with rollover snarls traffic at Mashpee rotary
MASHPEE – A two vehicle crash with rollover snarled traffic at the Mashpee rotary. The crash happened on Falmouth Road just north of the rotary with Route 151 and Great Neck Road just before 7 PM Sunday. Mashpee Fire-Rescue extricated the driver from the overturned vehicle and checked for injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Police: Drugs, gun seized from New Bedford home with kids present
Dartmouth police said they executed a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff's Department.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
capecod.com
Updated: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Saturday morning, Harwich...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth and New Bedford Police Department respond to stabbing on Cove Road
“On Saturday, October 29th, at approximately 0145 hours, New Bedford Police Department south end units were dispatched to the “Thirsty Whale” on Cove Road for a report of a male party who had been stabbed. Dartmouth police assisted. The male was transported to the hospital as a result...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police minutes found to be insufficient
The Oak Bluffs select board violated Open Meeting Law 14 times, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Division of Open Government. In an Oct. 27 determination, the division found that the board approved four sets of minutes that were insufficiently detailed, and also that it failed to review 10 sets of minutes in a timely manner. The determination comes following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times in June. The determination marks the second set of Open Meeting Law violations by the board this year. The select board was previously found in violation of Open Meeting Law in July, when the division deemed five out of six executive session minutes about a missing police department rifle insufficiently detailed. The board was ordered to amend the minutes, and did so.
Dartmouth Shopping Center Sold in Multi-Million Dollar Deal
DARTMOUTH — A Boston-based retail broker has announced the sale of Dartmouth's Faunce Corner Shopping Center for a whopping $27.3 million in October. Atlantic Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Boston-based retail brokerage firm Atlantic Retail, said the shopping center at Faunce Corner Mall Road includes Kohls, Bob's Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health
Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
