Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement

Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care
KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies. The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies...
Half of hospitals spend 1.4% or less of operating expenses on charity care
The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
Retail care may be of lower quality but is here to stay, NEJM Catalyst says
Care offered by retail healthcare facilities may be of a generally lower quality than that seen at traditional hospitals and healthcare operations, but it is here to stay and has also offered multiple benefits, according to survey results from NEJM Catalyst. More than 70 percent of healthcare leaders globally believe...
Parkview Health partners with virtual care company
Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has selected virtual care company Veta Health to perform its telehealth monitoring. Veta replaces Parkview's current telehealth services. The company's multi-year agreement with Parkview includes a plan to integrate telehealth services into the Epic EHR system, according to a Nov. 1 Veta news release shared with Becker's.
Respect staff or seek care elsewhere: Mass General Brigham enacts patient code of conduct
Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has instituted a patient code of conduct to protect staff from harrassment and discriminatory behavior, according to a Nov. 4 report from FOX affiliate WFXT. The policy makes clear that "words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile or harrassing" will not be tolerated....
Health systems suffer while payer profits soar
Large health systems are reporting big losses this year while insurers continue to turn billion-dollar profits. Humana reported $1.2 billion in third quarter profits, a slight drop from the same period last year. The company has focused on regaining Medicare Advantage market share and increased quarterly revenues 10.2 percent year over year.
Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases. The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This...
MedStar Health looks to boost predictive analytics through partnership with AI company
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is partnering with artificial intelligence company Zephyr AI to further develop Zephyr's predictive analytics technology for chronically ill patients. Through the partnership, Zephyr will train its Insights predictive analysis tool with MedStar's datasets. Initially, the partnership will focus on Type 2 diabetes, according to a Nov....
The 'boomerang' strategy: 2 health systems tap former employees to fill empty roles
Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. continue to face exacerbated staffing shortages, forcing them to tap into even more creative and intentional approaches with recruitment and retention. At Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — which expects a 30 percent turnover rate this year, a record high — this includes implementing a "boomerang" strategy.
'We are not going to "resilience" our way out': 4 chief wellness officers on combating burnout
"Burnout" has become a buzzword across hospitals and health systems, a snappy name for the exhaustion, depersonalization and loss of interest dragging down an overexerted workforce. But burnout is more than a well-worn descriptor for tired providers; its effects on the healthcare industry are palpable. As burnout continues to increase,...
Novant Health, Privia Health launch joint venture medical group
Arlington, Va.-based Privia Health has formed a joint venture with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina. The medical group aims to support independent providers throughout the state and facilitate the transition to value-based care through a...
CMS' 3.8% pay bump for hospital outpatient services is 'insufficient' given cost pressures, AHA says
CMS will increase hospital outpatient payment rates by 3.8 percent in 2023, but the American Hospital Association said the adjustment is "insufficient given the extraordinary cost pressures" from labor, supplies, equipment, drugs and other expenses. In its Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, released Nov. 1, CMS will increase both...
Hospitals get creative with real estate to alleviate margin pressures
Labor challenges, supply chain disruptions, rising costs and difficult payer relationships are putting hospital and health systems' margins under extreme pressure, forcing many organizations to look for more creative avenues to increase revenues and reduce costs. Real estate can account for up to 40 percent of most hospital and health...
82% of employers say healthcare affordability impacts workforce retention
Rising healthcare costs impact employer efforts to attract and retain talent, with 73 percent of employers saying healthcare costs crowd out salary and wage increases and 82 percent saying it impacts their ability to remain competitive, according to a new study from the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. The...
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
Why rebrand a health system now?
Even as hospitals and health systems deal with razor-thin operating margins, some continue to rebrand, sometimes changing a single word — or letter — in their names. It can be an expensive proposition, as the organizations have to alter their signage, stationery and websites and educate the public about the rebrands through marketing and media campaigns.
Ensemble tapped for Valley Health System RCM partnership
Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System has selected Ensemble Health Partners to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said in a Nov. 2 Ensemble news release that it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Valley Health CEO Mark Nantz said the system is confident Ensemble's "infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience."
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
4,100 physicians on 2022's toughest ethical issues: 6 findings
A Medscape report published Nov. 2 shows where physicians stand on some of the year's toughest medical questions surrounding patient care, COVID-19 misinformation and employer relationships. Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians in 32 specialties nationwide between April 20 and July 18. Six findings:. 1. Seventeen percent of physicians said they...
