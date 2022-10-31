Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement

The median proportion of operating expenses hospitals dedicate to charity care is 1.4 percent, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. The report, published Nov. 3, analyzed cost report data from 4,279 hospitals.The proportion of operating expenses spent on charity care varied widely. Of the hospitals analyzed, 8 percent spent less than 0.1 of their operating expenses on charity care. On the other end of the spectrum, 9 percent of hospitals spent more than 7 percent of their operating expenses on charity care.

