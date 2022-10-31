Read full article on original website
Man who wore Hitler costume fired by Madison Children's Museum
Madison Children's Museum said in a statement Monday an employee was fired after wearing an Adolf Hitler costume.
Daily Cardinal
Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall
A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
Daily Cardinal
‘Harmful and confusing:’ UW-Madison community reacts to antisemitic Halloween costume
University of Wisconsin-Madison students were outraged after someone roamed State Street in an Adolf Hitler costume amid Halloween festivities Saturday evening, numerous social media posts and interviews with The Daily Cardinal revealed. Some feel betrayed by the university’s lack of initiative in responding to the antisemitic incident. Scores of...
Badger Herald
UW campus celebrates Halloween, prioritizes safety
As students and community members gather for Halloween this Monday, local and university officials emphasize the need to celebrate safely. Dean of Students Christina Olstad released a statement reminding students to be smart, be safe and show respect this Halloween. “We always promote being safe and responsible – and that...
tonemadison.com
A case of calcified hate: Madison’s anti-trans chalk wars
An ephemeral medium becomes a weapon of choice for local TERFs. Sensitivity reading provided by jilip nagler. This past spring, on an evening stroll that I had made ritual during those first few weeks of warm Madison weather, I stumbled upon some street art behind the Willy Street Co-op. “Protect Trans Kids,” it read, scrawled in pink chalk, accompanied by a blue and pink heart meant to resemble the transgender pride flag. It was an unsurprising albeit symbolic message for the Marquette neighborhood, whose lawn signs share sentiments of inclusivity, and I was glad that more community members were expressing their support during Pride month. I went on with my walk, grateful for the fresh air and sun. But on my way back home, I noticed the message had been altered, taking on a completely opposite stance.
Daily Cardinal
Local stoner finds candy in his drugs
Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
Badger Herald
SSFC hears F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture, Wisconsin Black Student Union budgets
The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday and heard the 2023 budget proposals from the F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture and the Wisconsin Black Student Union, and approved budgets for the Latine Student Union and Adventure Learning Programs. SSFC approved $25,388 for the Latine Student Union’s 2023-2024 budget and...
Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street
MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
Badger Herald
Why Madison is one of the top cycling cities in the United States
You might have had to jump out of the way while walking to and from class in an effort to avoid getting run over by a sidewalk bicyclist, or maybe you live near the bike path and have noticed how many cyclists speed past you on their morning commute. Either way, Madison has a lot of bikes and there are too many to ignore.
Badger Herald
My Voice, My Vote: Student vote plays foundational role in decisive election
“I felt like none of our voices were being heard and no one was getting the representation they deserved, so I put my hand in the ring.”. Juliana Bennett, who is studying business at the University of Wisconsin, first got involved in politics during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, where she attended protests and eventually became an organizer. She, along with a few other UW students, organized the March on Madison that August.
Badger Herald
Candidates, policies up for election in Dane County, across Wisconsin
The midterm election is set to take place Nov. 8. The ballot will contain candidates for both statewide and local positions, along with a few referendum questions. In the pivotal gubernatorial race, incumbent Tony Evers will be running on behalf of the Democratic Party, and Tim Michels will be the Republican candidate on the ballot.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says
FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
