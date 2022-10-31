ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Cardinal

Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall

A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

UW campus celebrates Halloween, prioritizes safety

As students and community members gather for Halloween this Monday, local and university officials emphasize the need to celebrate safely. Dean of Students Christina Olstad released a statement reminding students to be smart, be safe and show respect this Halloween. “We always promote being safe and responsible – and that...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A case of calcified hate: Madison’s anti-trans chalk wars

An ephemeral medium becomes a weapon of choice for local TERFs. Sensitivity reading provided by jilip nagler. This past spring, on an evening stroll that I had made ritual during those first few weeks of warm Madison weather, I stumbled upon some street art behind the Willy Street Co-op. “Protect Trans Kids,” it read, scrawled in pink chalk, accompanied by a blue and pink heart meant to resemble the transgender pride flag. It was an unsurprising albeit symbolic message for the Marquette neighborhood, whose lawn signs share sentiments of inclusivity, and I was glad that more community members were expressing their support during Pride month. I went on with my walk, grateful for the fresh air and sun. But on my way back home, I noticed the message had been altered, taking on a completely opposite stance.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Local stoner finds candy in his drugs

Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution

OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns

MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes.  Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Why Madison is one of the top cycling cities in the United States

You might have had to jump out of the way while walking to and from class in an effort to avoid getting run over by a sidewalk bicyclist, or maybe you live near the bike path and have noticed how many cyclists speed past you on their morning commute. Either way, Madison has a lot of bikes and there are too many to ignore.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

My Voice, My Vote: Student vote plays foundational role in decisive election

“I felt like none of our voices were being heard and no one was getting the representation they deserved, so I put my hand in the ring.”. Juliana Bennett, who is studying business at the University of Wisconsin, first got involved in politics during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, where she attended protests and eventually became an organizer. She, along with a few other UW students, organized the March on Madison that August.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Candidates, policies up for election in Dane County, across Wisconsin

The midterm election is set to take place Nov. 8. The ballot will contain candidates for both statewide and local positions, along with a few referendum questions. In the pivotal gubernatorial race, incumbent Tony Evers will be running on behalf of the Democratic Party, and Tim Michels will be the Republican candidate on the ballot.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says

FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
BEAVER DAM, WI

