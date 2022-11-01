Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
AOL Corp
Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor
A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to steal millions
Feds believe that Arthur Cofield, while an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, committed one of the biggest heists ever pulled off from inside an American prison. Cofield is accused of stealing $11 million from Sidney Kimmel — a billionaire, philanthropist and movie mogul.
Who was the first serial killer?
THE FIRST recorded serial killer carried out his crimes in the late 1800s, targeting married or engaged women and their spouses. HH Holmes described himself as a "devil" after claiming he murdered 27 women. Who was the first serial killer?. Herman Webster Mudgett was born in 1961 and is known...
Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
America's Most Dangerous Prisons
The U.S. has the world's largest prison population. Over 2 million people are behind bars in 1,566 state prisons, 102 federal prisons, 2,850 local jails, 1,150 juvenile correctional facilities, 186 immigration detention facilities, 82 Indian country jails, civil commitment centers, military prisons, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons in U.S. territories. With only 5% of the global population, America has over 20% of the world's prison population.
EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex
BOSTON — (AP) — Top U.S. election security officials say protecting the nation’s voting systems has become increasingly challenging. That's due mostly to the embrace by millions of Americans of unfounded conspiracy theories and false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race. With the midterm...
Fact check: Post falsely links Pennsylvania drop boxes ballots to election fraud
Ballots found in drop boxes in Centre County, Pennsylvania, are not evidence of election fraud, county officials told USA TODAY.
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year
The International Energy Agency says Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to conserve
N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
