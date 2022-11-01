ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
AOL Corp

Charles Manson follower denied parole by California governor

A Charles Manson disciple who killed a man with a fork and scribbled messages in his blood was denied parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. A parole board had recommended 74-year-old Patricia Krenwinkel for release in May, but Newsom had the final say. “Beyond the brutal murders she...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
The US Sun

Who was the first serial killer?

THE FIRST recorded serial killer carried out his crimes in the late 1800s, targeting married or engaged women and their spouses. HH Holmes described himself as a "devil" after claiming he murdered 27 women. Who was the first serial killer?. Herman Webster Mudgett was born in 1961 and is known...
The Independent

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
Terry Mansfield

America's Most Dangerous Prisons

The U.S. has the world's largest prison population. Over 2 million people are behind bars in 1,566 state prisons, 102 federal prisons, 2,850 local jails, 1,150 juvenile correctional facilities, 186 immigration detention facilities, 82 Indian country jails, civil commitment centers, military prisons, state psychiatric hospitals, and prisons in U.S. territories. With only 5% of the global population, America has over 20% of the world's prison population.
Robert M'call

Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer

Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
AFP

N. Korea ICBM launch appears to have failed, Seoul says

North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. Washington confirmed information provided by the South Korean military, which said it had detected the launch of the long-range ballistic missile at around 7:40 am (2240 GMT Wednesday) in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.
