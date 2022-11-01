Read full article on original website
valdostaceo.com
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Georgia's Early Voting Infrastructure Maximizes Voter Turnout
Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit Set for November 17th
The Technical College System of Georgia is hosting the 2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to celebrate the role and impact apprenticeships have in transforming Georgia’s economy and workforce. The Summit will highlight apprenticeships throughout Georgia and provide insightful information on how employers and communities can develop and implement Registered Apprenticeship...
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In The 2022 Tax Season Helping Jump Start New Opportunities
According to the Georgia Film Office, film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion across the state in fiscal 2022 setting a new record. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the department recorded 412 productions shooting in the state. They consist of 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 TV productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos. See more.
GaDOE Continues Efforts to Locate and Support Rural Students
The Georgia Department of Education is continuing the statewide effort to assist school districts with locating and supporting students who have disengaged from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GaDOE, in continued partnership with Graduation Alliance, has dedicated $5 million in ESSER COVID-19 relief funds to the location, engagement, and...
