7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
realhomes.com
Interior design guru's converted farm home is a showcase for luxe style
When it comes to finding inspiration for decorating and styling your newly renovated home, owning a luxury interiors business is a distinct advantage. Sam Marlow is the founder and director of online store Lime Lace, which started because she was so frustrated by ‘the lack of unique and creative’ home accessories available on the high street that she began sourcing and selling her own. Sam named it Lime Lace because she sells a mix of ‘fresh contemporary pieces and antique vintage pieces, and that is really the style of my house.’
housebeautiful.com
This Joanna Gaines Kilz Paint Collection Is Inspired By a Castle She Renovated
There's nothing more transformative than a thick coat of paint. Whether you’re swathing too bright white walls in a warm-toned beige or painting the ceiling a glossy shade of aquamarine, you’d be amazed at what a new hue can do for your walls. The only problem? There are a lot (read: thousands) of paint colors to choose from, so picking the right one for your space can be a bit of a challenge. That’s where Joanna Gaines comes in.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
The Home Accessory That HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Swears By
Sarah Baeumler has revealed the chic home accessory that anyone can incorporate into their interior. It's a classic but still very trendy.
Jeremiah Brent Opened His Own Home Decor Store
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Jeremiah Brent’s elegant and simplistic aesthetic is now shoppable at a brand new retail space he opened in collaboration with Runyan real estate and Platform LA. Dubbed Atrio, the space is made to look like one of Brent’s interior designs, making the shopping experience just as beautiful as each and every piece being sold within.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Kitchen Countertops?
Buying countertops isn't easy, as there are many aspects to consider. When it comes to getting a new model, who offers the better deal: Home Depot or Lowe's?
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot puts flooring visualizer in hand
Home Depot reported that its flooring visualizer technology powered by Roomvo lets users preview products at home with the click of a button. “The ability to see how different floors can change your entire space, instead of a small sample, is truly game changing for our customers and gives them the confidence they are making the right choice,” said Neal Patel, senior online merchant at Home Depot.
What Type Of Kitchen Flooring Do Nearly 40% Of People Prefer? Exclusive Survey
The flooring you choose for your kitchen needs to be both durable and beautiful. Here is what type of kitchen flooring House Digest readers prefer.
thebiochronicle.com
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
Are Tray Ceilings Out Of Style?
Some decorating trends are easy to incorporate in your home and others, like tray ceilings, are structurally based and much more difficult to change.
Martha Stewart’s Newest Collab Features Recycled Plastic Furniture
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Area Rug Dos And Don’ts
Before purchasing an area rug, there are several things to keep in mind. First, don’t place it in an area that gets a lot of traffic. Then, don’t buy one that is too small. You should always try to find a rug that is the right size for the area where you intend to put it.
