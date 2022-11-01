Read full article on original website
Weymouth man admits to shooting gun at girlfriend and responding State Police
A Weymouth Township man admitted Wednesday that he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police during a domestic incident in 2020. James Weinerman, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He faces eight years in prison under the plea agreement, which requires him to serve...
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Police: Drugs, gun seized from New Bedford home with kids present
Dartmouth police said they executed a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff's Department.
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Joao Correia, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to a hospital because he drank battery acid after the deadly attack, sources said. Officials confirmed Thursday that Correia died.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to sending obscene material to undercover agent
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man admitted to sending obscene materials to a person he thought was a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rhode Island District. The District Attorney's Office says 59-year-old Neil Streich admitted to transferring obscene materials to a person he thought was a 10-year-old girl.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man admits to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Federal prosecutors said that a North Kingstown man admitted to sending provocative videos to who he believed was a minor. In federal court Monday, Neil Streich, 59, pled guilty to importation or transportation of obscene matters. United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said that in...
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Glastonbury lawyer charged in gunshot, evidence tampering
GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested lawyer Wesley S. Spears for a July incident in which they believe a gun went off in his apartment in the Glastonbury Place complex. Spears, 68, who represents a number of clients in criminal and motor-vehicle cases and some in civil lawsuits, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and evidence tampering, a felony.
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
Massachusetts USPS worker pleaded guilty of bribing supervisor to reroute cocaine packages
A Lowell postal worker pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and trying to sell them cocaine.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics
“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
ABC6.com
Nearly 20 years later, woman left paralyzed by drunk driver dies
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 32-year-old woman who was left with a severe brain injury after being struck by a hit-and-run drunk driver nearly two decades ago has died. Tori Lynn Andreozzi died Tuesday morning with her loved ones by her side at her Narragansett home. On March...
Mom faces DUI charges after crash sends 2 kids to hospital
Police allege Erika Ahrens was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle head-on around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old woman charged in crash asks for prayers for 2-year-old in critical condition
A crash that injured four people early Saturday morning, including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, has led to felony charges. A call came into dispatch just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a multi-vehicle crash at Diamond Hill Road and Mendon Road in Woonsocket with 4 people injured in one vehicle, including an unresponsive toddler.
whdh.com
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
