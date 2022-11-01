ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury lawyer charged in gunshot, evidence tampering

GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested lawyer Wesley S. Spears for a July incident in which they believe a gun went off in his apartment in the Glastonbury Place complex. Spears, 68, who represents a number of clients in criminal and motor-vehicle cases and some in civil lawsuits, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor, and evidence tampering, a felony.
GLASTONBURY, CT
whdh.com

Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police pull over speeding minivan, seize 14lbs of narcotics

“At 10:01 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Trooper Michael Barrera of the Troop C Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge. While on traversing the “S” curve prior to exit 6A, Trooper Barrera saw a black Toyota Sienna minivan and determined it to be traveling almost 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.Trooper Barrera stopped the vehicle.
STURBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA

