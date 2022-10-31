ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Smith

"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Lefty Graves

Wife creates online job for herself when her husband refuses to allow her to work outside the home

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’d lived next door to my neighbors for about five years when I witnessed a rather disheartening interaction. The husband was outside yelling at his wife when she was getting in her car to go to work. The wife put the car in gear, backed around him, and left for her office.
The Independent

Mother waxes three-year-old daughter’s ‘unibrow’

A mother has revealed that she routinely waxes off her three-year-old daughter’s “unibrow.”Leah Garcia, 31, filmed herself as she removed the hairs between her toddler’s eyebrows, saying she’d rather be “called a bad mom” than let her daughter get bullied.“When I was 10, I took my monobrow into my own hands because I was severely bullied over it from the age of five,” the Texan mother-of-two said.“I’m simply preventing Bliss from being the target of bullies until she’s old enough to stand up for who she is.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pro-choice advert featuring pregnant child released by Mothers Against Greg AbbottWoman left infertile by cancer reveals her friend’s surrogacy to friends and familyProfessional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin
Bella Smith

"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?
