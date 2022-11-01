ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/30 Sunday morning forecast

On this 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, we saw a spectacular day of weather, which was a stark contrast to what we saw that day.The tranquil weather will continue into the evening. Another cold night is in store, as clear skies will allow for very efficient cooling. Frost Advisories, as well as Freeze Warnings, are in effect for a good portion of the area.The city will see a low of 44, while many of the suburbs will drop into the 30s. Upper 20s are likely for our northernmost counties.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding nicely into the low and mid 60s areawide. It will be another beautiful and sunny day overall, but with a slight increase in clouds later in the day. Our high in the city will be 62. Clouds will continue to increase for Sunday night, as we see a low of 53. 
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
WWL-AMFM

Rain in the forecast for tomorrow

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Much-needed Rain in Northwest To Continue Until Early November; Heavy Mountain Snow Also Expected

The latest weather forecast showed that much-needed rain would occur in Northeastern U.S, bringing a temperature cooldown after residents experienced warm weather. Meanwhile, the rain could also cause minor flooding, especially in coastal areas. The forecast noted that it would begin in early November. Residents could expect mountain snow in...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC

