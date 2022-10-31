Read full article on original website
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series
A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
A ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock
For much of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Friday the 13th series was as dependable as death and taxes. Every year or so, Jason Voorhees would rise from the grave to torture the latest batch of visitors to Camp Crystal Lake or, eventually, folks in Manhattan or even outer space.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Do you hear that? Listen carefully and you’ll pick up the faint sound of a successful franchise mutating into a cinematic universe. In this case, the franchise is A Quiet Place, which has grossed more than $630 million worldwide to date across two well-received movies. A third entry in the main storyline is in the works, but a spinoff movie titled A Quiet Place: Day One is also moving forward, based on an idea from the franchise’s writer/director, John Krasinski. The film will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, whose debut feature, Pig with Nicolas Cage, was one of the best American movies of recent years. (When this project was first announced back in the fall of 2020 Jeff Nichols, who made Take Shelter and Midnight Special, was attached as writer/director.)
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer Takes Us Back to Pandora
Cast your mind back into the distant year of 2009. It was a very different time. And it was the year that James Cameron first sent us to Pandora, the Day-Glo lit planet of Avatar, where enormous aliens called the Na’vi roamed, and venal humans from Earth started a war in order to procure a precious mineral known as unobtanium.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
NYC comedian Gabe Mollica realized he had no friends, so he wrote a show about it
In "Solo," comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica pokes gentle fun at his own friendlessness. "Solo," a new off-Broadway show running now at the SoHo Playhouse, examines friendship between bros and why it’s so hard to make friends as an adult. [ more › ]
‘28 Months Later’ Might Finally Happen
28 Days Later... completely reshaped the world’s conception of what zombies could be. Now we might be able to return to that universe with a complete trilogy. The film and its sequel are well-known for shocking kills, tense relationships, and of course, popularizing the terrifying “fast zombie” rather than the more common shambling variety. While it was only made on a budget of $8 million dollars, it quickly grossed much more than that. It managed to pull in $82.7 million globally and cemented itself as a staple of 2000s horror in the process.
Marvel Launches Official Black Panther Podcast
Just in time for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is increasing its footprint in the podcasting space with the “official” Black Panther podcast. Dubbed Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, the show will be hosted by author (and sometime Black Panther writer) Ta-Nehisi Coates. The debut episode premieres this Thursday, on November 3, and features a conversation between Coates and Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer of the two Black Panther films.
Vince Vaughn Wants to Do ‘Dodgeball 2’ But Needs Ben Stiller to Sign On
In this age of legacyquels, no Hollywood property is ever truly “dead,” even after years or decades of inactivity. All it takes is a marketable title and a couple of stars willing to return to their beloved roles to get something off the ground. Case in point: Justin...
Netflix Launches Tier With Ads, But Some Shows Are Missing
Those who cut the cord in favor of Netflix as an alternative to television with ads ... well, you can still pay a few bucks extra and watch that way. But for those wanting to save a few dollars who don’t mind sitting through a couple of ads, Netflix has officially launched a version of their streaming service that is cheaper but does include commercial interruptions. According to Netflix’s official website, it’s called “Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”
