What Happens When Someone Dies Mid-Flight? (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what happens if a passenger dies while on board a flight? On TikTok, a flight attendant has gone viral with a video revealing what airlines do in the event of a mid-flight death. TikTok user @danidboyy1, who works as part of the crew for Emirates airline,...
Babysitter Ditches Gig After Mom Claims Her Outfit Is Too Tight to Wear Around Husband, 5-Year-Old Son
A woman decided to quit on the spot after a mom reprimanded her for wearing "athletic wear" while babysitting her two children. The mom deemed her outfit "inappropriate" to wear around her husband and children, which prompted the babysitter to walk out. The mom took to Reddit explaining she was...
Elon Musk – live: Twitter’s new owner says ‘power to the people’ after firing 50% of staff citing ‘no choice’
Elon Musk laid off 50 per cent of Twitter employees yesterday and defended the decision by saying that the company was losing $4m per day.He added that all those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, which he claimed is “50 per cent more than legally required”.The new owner of Twitter wrote on the social media platform that he purchased for $44bn: “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”Twitter alerted...
