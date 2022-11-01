ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

17 of the most scathing takedowns of Matt Hancock's book about the pandemic

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Matt Hancock is releasing a book and if the front cover is anything to go by it'll be hilarious.

The former health secretary has written Pandemic Diaries which is slated for release on 6 December about his time in the job - which he was forced to resign from for breaking his own covid rules, lest we forget.

Suffolk News reported a statement from his office saying: “Mr Hancock will give his unique perspective on how the NHS rose to the challenge, recognising the incredible hard work and sacrifice of so many, and offers an honest assessment of the lessons we need to learn for next time – because there will be a next time.”

Meanwhile, it comes amid reports he is also trying his luck as a reality TV star by appearing on I'm a Celebrity .

While he may be excited to give his side to the story of his controversial approach during the pandemic, people seemed less keen to hear him out and he was promptly roasted on Twitter.

Here's what people had to say about the book and yes, there are a lot of Alan Partridge jokes:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter












Even GB News couldn't find anything good to say about it.



We can't wait to read a copy...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Miriam Margolyes says Matt Hancock is an 'appalling adulterous creep'

Miriam Margolyes has not held back with her assessment of Matt Hancock.The actress appeared on The Six O'Clock Show where she was asked to give her views on the former health secretary joining I'm A Celebrity, something that led him to having his whip suspended from him.Immediately, she unleashed a tirade of criticism about the politician, and even questioned why a person would want to be his "lover". "What a vile personality!" she said. "What an appalling adulterous creep.""And why we have him on our televisions I don't know" she continued. "I don't know why he was thought of a...
Indy100

Covid campaign group calls Matt Hancock being on I'm a Celebrity 'sickening'

The biggest news coming out of Westminster this week is the shock decision from Matt Hancock to sign up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Hancock has made efforts to rebrand himself after leaving his position as health minister in disgrace, from rocking up on the Diary of a CEO podcast in a turtleneck to taking part in Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.But this is the biggest yet, and it’s sparked a big pushback online.Let’s not forget that the father-of-three was forced to quit as Health Secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an...
Indy100

Ed Miliband on the climate crisis should be compulsory viewing

Ed Miliband has had his Weetabix today.After speaking to broadcasters this morning about climate change ahead of the Cop27 conference, the shadow cabinet minister has been widely praised online.Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge, he said countries were failing on their climate change promises before slamming Tory minister Oliver Dowden for saying the government would continue its ban on onshore wind."It is now cheaper to save the world than to destroy it," he said."Renewable power, solar, wind, and other forms of zero carbon energy are cheaper than fossil fuels."At home and abroad we need to be all in on those...
Indy100

Gary Neville says he was 'caught with a few punches on the face on Qatar off Ian Hislop'

Gary Neville is famous for his defending skills on the pitch but recently had to defend himself off the pitch for his decision to commentate at the Qatar World Cup.The former Manchester United captain and England player guest presented an episode of the BBC political satire panel show Have I Got News For You which aired last night (October 4) and he was grilled by panellists.With the winter tournament fast approaching, Qatar's human rights record and anti-LGBTQ+ laws were mentioned as the country has received widespread criticism over its stance on these matters.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy