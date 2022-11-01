Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process

Read full article on original website
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families
Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
