ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Best Military Originators 2022

In the following pages, help us celebrate those originators who go above and beyond to serve military members, their spouses, and veterans. For some of these originators, it’s about continued service as military veterans. For others, it is a means for paying tribute to family members who have served - some making the ultimate sacrifice.
KTLA

This is how much it costs to own a car in California

Owning a car doesn’t come at a low price, especially in some states. As record inflation increased the costs of necessities — from groceries to clothing — a study from Insurify analyzed how much it costs to own a car in each state. The study, published in August and before the recent gas price spike, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

States where wages are growing fastest in America

Did you receive a pay raise this year? If so, and it was enough to offset the increasing prices amid record inflation, polling suggests you're in the minority. Only 17% of Americans said their wages had kept up with record rates of inflation in early 2022, according to a poll commissioned by The New York Times. The prices of all goods and services went from increasing at a 2% rate annually in March 2021 to 8.5% by March 2022.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy