Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
Georgia's Early Voting Infrastructure Maximizes Voter Turnout
Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process
Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
Associated General Contractors of Georgia to Hold Skills Challenge for Future Workforce on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) will hold its 2nd Annual Southeast Skills Challenge on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, check-in starting at 8:30AM with the competitions to commence at 10AM. Through major support from Ace Electric, Inc., West Construction Company and Choate Construction, the event is poised to set the bar high for future workforce development initiatives.
Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In The 2022 Tax Season Helping Jump Start New Opportunities
According to the Georgia Film Office, film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion across the state in fiscal 2022 setting a new record. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the department recorded 412 productions shooting in the state. They consist of 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 TV productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos. See more.
GaDOE Continues Efforts to Locate and Support Rural Students
The Georgia Department of Education is continuing the statewide effort to assist school districts with locating and supporting students who have disengaged from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GaDOE, in continued partnership with Graduation Alliance, has dedicated $5 million in ESSER COVID-19 relief funds to the location, engagement, and...
Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Opens Scholarship Application Process
The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum has opened the scholarship application process for the 2023 Forum to be held February 27-28, 2023, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden. To ensure the Forum includes emerging, established and diverse leaders from civic groups, non-profits, neighborhoods, government, and businesses, scholarships are available so...
