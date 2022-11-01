ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

savannahceo.com

Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families

Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

King’s Hawaiian to Expand Hall County Bakery Operations, Invest $85 Million

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. "Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they...
HALL COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Georgia's Early Voting Infrastructure Maximizes Voter Turnout

Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process

Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit Set for November 17th

The Technical College System of Georgia is hosting the 2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to celebrate the role and impact apprenticeships have in transforming Georgia’s economy and workforce. The Summit will highlight apprenticeships throughout Georgia and provide insightful information on how employers and communities can develop and implement Registered Apprenticeship...
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Associated General Contractors of Georgia to Hold Skills Challenge for Future Workforce on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) will hold its 2nd Annual Southeast Skills Challenge on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, check-in starting at 8:30AM with the competitions to commence at 10AM. Through major support from Ace Electric, Inc., West Construction Company and Choate Construction, the event is poised to set the bar high for future workforce development initiatives.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Opens Scholarship Application Process

The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum has opened the scholarship application process for the 2023 Forum to be held February 27-28, 2023, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden. To ensure the Forum includes emerging, established and diverse leaders from civic groups, non-profits, neighborhoods, government, and businesses, scholarships are available so...
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

SCA Awarded Highest Possible Rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission

Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) has been awarded the highest possible rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission (GAC). This independent inspection and review of schools takes place every five years and SCA was ‘accredited with quality’ in the elementary, middle and high schools. The GAC commented, “SCA is a great investment and continues to be good stewards of Chatham County’s taxpayer dollars by delivering excellence both in the classroom and our community.”
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row

What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill Now Located at Practice’s Richmond Hill Campus

SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, announced that the SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill has relocated to the SouthCoast Health Richmond Hill campus (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The new location offers state-of-the-art equipment, access to X-ray and lab services on the campus, and ample parking, ensuring patients receive the same high level of service.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
savannahceo.com

AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling

Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow

On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT's Savannah Terminals

Colonial Terminals, Inc., a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired two liquid terminals owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals. The facilities are located on the Savannah River and have approximately two million barrels of storage capacity supported by marine, rail, and truck access into the fast-growing Southeastern United States.
SAVANNAH, GA

