Read full article on original website
Related
savannahceo.com
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
savannahceo.com
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families
Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
savannahceo.com
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
savannahceo.com
King’s Hawaiian to Expand Hall County Bakery Operations, Invest $85 Million
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. "Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they...
savannahceo.com
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
savannahceo.com
Georgia's Early Voting Infrastructure Maximizes Voter Turnout
Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.
savannahceo.com
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process
Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
savannahceo.com
Center Parc Credit Union to Cut Ribbon on New Savannah-Area Flagship Center Nov. 4
Center Parc Credit Union will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting at its new Savannah-area flagship financial center, 5698-A Ogeechee Road on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. The new comprehensive financial services center becomes Center Parc Credit Union’s first stand-alone facility in the Savannah area, as its two...
savannahceo.com
2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit Set for November 17th
The Technical College System of Georgia is hosting the 2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to celebrate the role and impact apprenticeships have in transforming Georgia’s economy and workforce. The Summit will highlight apprenticeships throughout Georgia and provide insightful information on how employers and communities can develop and implement Registered Apprenticeship...
savannahceo.com
Associated General Contractors of Georgia to Hold Skills Challenge for Future Workforce on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC) will hold its 2nd Annual Southeast Skills Challenge on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, check-in starting at 8:30AM with the competitions to commence at 10AM. Through major support from Ace Electric, Inc., West Construction Company and Choate Construction, the event is poised to set the bar high for future workforce development initiatives.
savannahceo.com
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrates 2022 Tribute to Community STARs
Savannah Technical College Foundation celebrated 23 community stars on Friday, October 28, 2022, when more than 200 people gathered for its Tribute to Community STARs event. The 16th annual event has recognized 300+ people for their service and dedication in the community or at work. Executive Chef and Co-Founder of...
savannahceo.com
Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum Opens Scholarship Application Process
The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum has opened the scholarship application process for the 2023 Forum to be held February 27-28, 2023, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden. To ensure the Forum includes emerging, established and diverse leaders from civic groups, non-profits, neighborhoods, government, and businesses, scholarships are available so...
savannahceo.com
SCA Awarded Highest Possible Rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) has been awarded the highest possible rating by the Georgia Accrediting Commission (GAC). This independent inspection and review of schools takes place every five years and SCA was ‘accredited with quality’ in the elementary, middle and high schools. The GAC commented, “SCA is a great investment and continues to be good stewards of Chatham County’s taxpayer dollars by delivering excellence both in the classroom and our community.”
savannahceo.com
Shots & Headshots is Back for the 4th Year in a Row
What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”
savannahceo.com
Elizabeth Summerell on the Junior League's of Savannah Upcoming Thrift Sale
Elizabeth Summerell of the Junior League talks about their upcoming Thrift Sale to help raise money for the organization. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill Now Located at Practice’s Richmond Hill Campus
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, announced that the SouthCoast Health Pediatrics in Richmond Hill has relocated to the SouthCoast Health Richmond Hill campus (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The new location offers state-of-the-art equipment, access to X-ray and lab services on the campus, and ample parking, ensuring patients receive the same high level of service.
savannahceo.com
AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling
Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Historical Society to Appoint Historian and Award-Winning Author Annette Gordon-Reed as Dooley Distinguished Fellow
On November 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society will host a public program with one of the nation’s leading historians, Annette Gordon-Reed. The evening’s program will feature a conversation with Gordon-Reed about the research and reception of her landmark work, including The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family (winner of the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008), Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy, and On Juneteenth, her latest book.
savannahceo.com
Colonial Terminals Announces Acquisition of IMTT's Savannah Terminals
Colonial Terminals, Inc., a division of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc., acquired two liquid terminals owned and operated by International-Matex Tank Terminals. The facilities are located on the Savannah River and have approximately two million barrels of storage capacity supported by marine, rail, and truck access into the fast-growing Southeastern United States.
Comments / 0