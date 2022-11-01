What started as a small idea to raise money for United Way of the Coastal Empire, Somi Benson-Jaja is elated at how much this event has grown each year. “As a small business owner, it’s important to give back, and the United Way is a wonderful organization. Each year they break their own fundraising goals, which is what inspires me to continue to break my own annually. Last year we raised just over $3,000.00, and the goal for this year is to raise at least $4,000.00.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO