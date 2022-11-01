Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake
This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1...
Lancaster Farming
It’s a Popcorn Party! Recipes for Sweet and Savory Popcorn
2 tablespoons sour cream and onion powder (or preferred seasonings) Melt butter and stir into popcorn. Add sour cream and onion powder; stir while adding to coat evenly. Put into jelly roll pans and bake at 350 F or 300 F for 5 minutes or until dry. Store in airtight containers for up to four weeks.
modernfarmer.com
Changing Tastes Fuel a Buckwheat Revival
For those in the know, Bouchard Family Farms is the place to go when you need Tartary flour for making French-Canadian pancakes and crepes or Japanese soba noodles. For 30-plus years, the family farm, perched on the tippy top of Maine, has grown Tartary buckwheat and milled it into flour. Over the years, thanks in part to a growing demand for gluten-free foods and interest in alternative flours, it has created a market for buckwheat as both a food and cover crop. Starting to grow it, though, was a risk taken out of necessity.
Epicurious
Brown Sugar Buttermilk Biscuits
The first time I ever had these brown sugar buttermilk biscuits was at my Aunt Sara Mae’s house. But I found out later on that the recipe wasn’t hers: It was one that my great-grandmother Elizabeth Howard passed down to Nana Browne and then to her children. So while biscuits may seem like a simple thing, they speak directly to my heritage. And when I prepare them, I imagine all the hands that made them before me.
Comments / 0