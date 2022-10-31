ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Accomplice in death, dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced to 5 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who helped dismember another man after a killing received a five-year prison sentence Friday morning. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, previously pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in connection to the death of 55-year-old Shane V. Nguyen.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday has died. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’

MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
WELLS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Driver in State Road 120 crash dead

A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN
wfft.com

Woman in critical condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
SPENCERVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
MISHAWAKA, IN

