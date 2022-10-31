Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
DeKalb County crash sends 1 to the hospital; fog believed to be factor: police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Thursday morning crash in DeKalb County sent a passenger to the hospital on complaints of knee and neck pain, according to police. Police say 52-year-old Cathy Brooks was traveling westbound on County Road 68 at approximately 8:40 a.m. and approached the intersection of county roads 68 and 35.
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
WANE-TV
Accomplice in death, dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced to 5 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who helped dismember another man after a killing received a five-year prison sentence Friday morning. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, previously pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in connection to the death of 55-year-old Shane V. Nguyen.
WANE-TV
Cockfighting operation shut down in Wells County: Humane Society
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies that began after authorities received tips about suspicious activity. The owner of the property located at 4305 N. State Road 1 has been arrested...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
WANE-TV
Suspect shot by FWPD officer dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old shot by a Fort Wayne Police officer after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman in a south Fort Wayne neighborhood Wednesday has died. Fort Wayne Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street, at...
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
wbiw.com
Three teenagers were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO CO. – Sunday, October 30, 2022, Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 West 900 North near Etna Green just after 3 p.m. Trooper Aaron Price arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with an...
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
95.3 MNC
Driver in State Road 120 crash dead
A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Spencerville man
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing from Spencerville. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance. No other information was provided.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
