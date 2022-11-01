Read full article on original website
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ Amid Cheating Allegations
Victoria Fuller says she's 'very happy' despite the cheating allegations surrounding her and Johnny DePhillipo. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Slam Serene Russell for Tweeting Complaints About the Twist
Many 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 fans can't get behind Serene Russell's tweets regarding the new twist. Here's what she wrote.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Are Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Still Together? Relationship Details
A solid duo! Bachelor Nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick connected after their individual stints on the reality dating show and got engaged in May 2021. Where do they stand now? Keep...
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Tri-City Herald
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Sam Cusick
Congrats! Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Sam Cusick. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” the professional dancer, 28, gushed via Instagram on Monday, October 24, revealing her due date is in May 2023.
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Ships’ Bachelorette’s Rachel Recchia, Aven Jones: ‘They’d Be Really Great’ Together
A matchmaker in her own right! Kaitlyn Bristowe "ships" former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and her runner-up Aven Jones, she tells Life & Style exclusively. "I think there was such a misunderstanding at the end of their...
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Dean Unglert Confirms Caelynn Miller-Keyes Engagement During Hawaiian Trip: Bachelor Nation Reacts
Off the market! After Dean Unglert coyly teased that he had popped the question to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the Colorado native revealed how the special moment went down. “Under promise. Over deliver. 😈,” Unglert, 31, captioned a Thursday, October 27, Instagram photo from his proposal in Kauai, Hawaii. The...
Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby
If you’ve been watching Bachelor in Paradise, you’re well aware that one of the couples on the beach since day one, Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson, split up because Michael felt there was “something missing” in their relationship. Apparently it was a very convenient development for BIP, as production had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Sierra Jackson Feels “Disrespected” Watching Michael Allio Pursue Danielle Maltby appeared first on Reality Tea.
That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make
That’s ~a lot~ of roses! Tons of former Bachelors and Bachelorettes have amassed huge fortunes from their time on reality TV. From an heir to literal royalty, the leads with the highest net...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Went Home After the Third Rose Ceremony?
Here's who went home after the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Week 6 rose ceremony.
