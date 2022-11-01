ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Black bear spotted in Lawrence Park neighborhood of Yonkers

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDNTY_0iuCsXjo00

Wildlife experts are warning Yonkers residents that a bear has been spotted roaming the city.

A black bear was seen in the Lawrence Park neighborhood of Yonkers earlier this week, according to the Yonkers police department.

Video shows the bear roaming through some shrubs near Essex Place and Rockledge Road.

Yonkers residents who see the bear near their home are asked to call the New York State Department of
Environmental Conservation Wildlife Line at (845) 256-3098.

The DEC says human-bear conflicts can be reduced when garbage and food waste are disposed of properly in tightly closing containers.

If you do encounter a black bear, the department says to stay calm and make a lot of noise to alert the bear of your presence. Slowly back away from the animal and never turn your back toward it. If a bear approaches, make yourself look as large as possible by waving your arms or using a jacket.

ALSO READ | Meet the 89-year-old man who runs the little farm by the big road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E18cH_0iuCsXjo00

Meet Romolo Faustini. He’s 89 and every single day, for hours at a time, he works on his little farm along busy Route 17 in New Jersey.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County home goes up in flames

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. -- A Long Island home went up in flames Friday morning. Video shows flames engulfing the house on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt. The fire started just before 9 a.m. Nassau County Police closed the street from Nassau Road to Cottage Place. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
Shore News Network

New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Details: A Look At New Clothing Store In Yonkers

A major clothing retailer has opened a new location in Westchester County. A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County opened on Friday, Nov. 4 at 9:15 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, store officials said in an announcement. The store sells...
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley

This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Male Pedestrian Struck by Car Dies in Bronx River Parkway Road Collision

A man has died following a road accident on Bronx River Parkway, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at around 10.24 p.m. when officers from the 52nd precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision. They said a pedestrian was struck on the Bronx River Parkway in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway (Exit 7E).
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
127K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy