ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown appears to backtrack on complaint about ‘ridiculous’ Stranger Things detail

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgs2T_0iuCsMH300

Millie Bobby Brown appears to have changed her tune regarding a Stranger Things complaint.

Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators , the Duffer brothers, for failing to kill off many characters.

The actor, 18, said of the show earlier this year: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

She went on: “The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones . We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones .”

However, in a new interview, Brown, who said it was “ridiculous” that the writers brought back David Harbour’s character Hopper, has now said that it “sucks” when her co-stars’ characters are killed off.

“Yeah, it sucks sometimes,” she told ET . “I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season three. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that.”

She continued: “I had a really good relationship with Papa. I had a really good relationship with Matthew [Modine], and to let him go was really hard.”

Brown also commended a fan theory about Joseph Quinn’s fan favourite Eddie Munson, who died in the season four finale.

The theory posits that Eddie will return but will be controlled by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and that the inclusion of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the show was a tease of a future plot twist.

“I mean, it’s a good fan theory,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYpNn_0iuCsMH300

However, Brown said she knows nothing about what is in store in the show’s fifth and final season.

“I really don’t know. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything.’”

She added: “They don’t tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.”

In response to Brown’s previous comments regarding the lack of deaths in the series, writer Matt Duffer said: “We aren’t Game of Thrones . This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

Brown will next star opposite Henry Cavill in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 , which is released on Friday (4 November).

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to the streaming service this month here , and the full compilation of everything being removed here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown says co-star Henry Cavill keeps ‘very strict’ boundaries with her

Millie Bobby Brown has said that her Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill imposes “very strict” boundaries on their friendship.The 18-year-old Stranger Things actor and Man of Steel star Cavill, 39, appear together in the new sleuth sequel Enola Holmes 2, on Netflix.Brown contrasted the relationship between her and Cavill with that which she shares with her Stranger Things co-stars.Speaking to Deadline, she explained that it felt like she and her young peers on the hit Netflix sci-fi were “all siblings”.“It’s different because I grew up with Noah [Schnapp] and Charlie [Heaton]. I met them when I was 10.,” she...
The Independent

Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo

Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, often your greatest strength is your greatest flaw – and the thing which initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing which repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Fans perplexed about why Kim Kardashian ‘keeps borrowing clothes from the dead’

Social media users have criticised Kim Kardashian for “borrowing dead people’s clothes” after her eldest daughter, North West, wore Michael Jackson’s hat on Halloween.In videos shared to TikTok, the nine-year-old was seen dressed as the pop star in the music video for his 1988 hit single, “Smooth Criminal”.To complete the outfit, North donned the exact white fedora hat Jackson wore during the video. Kardashian purchased the hat, alongside one of Jackson’s jackets, at an auction in California in 2019. At the time, she revealed that the memorabilia still had the singer’s makeup on it.The Halloween costume has sparked backlash...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Crown: When does season five premiere?

Netflix’s fan-favourite series The Crown is finally making its long-awaited return. The historical drama, which chronicled the life of Queen Elizabeth II between the 1940s to the present day, in its first four seasons, is set to premiere its fifth in less than a week. Scheduled to make its royal debut on the streamer on 9 November, series five is expected to be the penultimate season of The Crown.Its official trailer teased its storyline will largely focus on the late Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) disintegrating marriage to King Charles III (Dominic West).Elsewhere, the teaser shows Diana taking a seat...
The Independent

Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge

Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
The Independent

Matthew Perry says his 17 Again co-star Zac Efron turned down opportunity to play him again in new movie

Zac Efron turned down the opportunity to play Matthew Perry again, the Friends actor revealed.Efron and Perry co-starred in the 2009 movie 17 Again, in which the fictional 37-year-old Mike O'Donnell (Perry) is transformed back into his 17-year-old self (Efron) after expressing his regrets in life.While promoting his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed that he is currently shopping around the screenplay for a rom-com he’s written.Perry said that he wrote the lead role for himself only to realise that he was 20 years too...
The Independent

Nick Lachey responds to Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed calling out new season

Nick Lachey has responded to former Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton after she called out a lack of diversity on the new season. The 48-year-old, who hosts Love Is Blind alongside his wife Vanessa Lachey, addressed Speed-Hamilton’s remark during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. His comments come after Speed-Hamilton went to Twitter to criticise the program for not featuring enough Black women in the third season.During his conversation with the publication, Lachey said that Speed-Lauren’s tweet was a “fair observation” and that he “understands where she’s coming from with it”. However, he also acknowledged that there...
The Independent

Woman claims she was sent home for wearing ‘revealing’ outfit at work: ‘Sounds like jealousy’

A woman has claimed she was sent home from work by human resources because her office attire was too “revealing”. Now, the internet has defended the worker by claiming the HR worker was “jealous” of her outfit.Marie Dee, who goes by @notmariedee on TikTok, recently posted a video of the HR violation that allegedly led her to being sent home. In the TikTok video, which has more than 27m views, Marie is seen wearing a black, midi bodycon dress with short-sleeves.“Guys, it happened again. I’m getting sent home for my outfit,” the text overlay read. “This time the HR...
The Independent

Avengers: Infinity War – the ‘mistake’ Marvel fans deemed ‘biggest’ to date

Avengers: Infinity War featured a “mistake” that film fans once deemed Marvel’s “biggest” to date.The blockbuster was released in 2018, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences.Directed by the Russo brothers, the film follows the Avengers’s attempts to stop Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his bid to destroy half of all life in the universe.It seems, though, that the directors and writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, forgot a plot point that occured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past.The scene in question includes the characters Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Thanos (Josh Brolin).After...
The Independent

Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall fetch £46,875 at auction

A piece of paper with the lyrics of Wonderwall handwritten by Oasis star Noel Gallagher has fetched £46,875 at auction after it went under the hammer on Friday.The page with the pencilled hit song is believed to have been written to help Gallagher during band rehearsals.More than 1,500 lots, including some 500 music items, are being sold during Propstore’s auction until November 6.Guitarist Gallagher and his brother Liam formed Oasis in 1991, but they have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009.On Friday, Noel Gallagher’s 1962 Epiphone Casino Guitar also went under the hammer and was...
The Independent

New this week: Bruce Springsteen, 'The Big Brunch' and Sonic

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— Did you follow all the “Don’t Worry Darling” fuss and forget to watch the film behind it all? Well, don’t worry, darling, Olivia Wilde’s mid-century styled psychological thriller be streaming on HBO Max starting Monday. For those who’ve managed to stay blissfully unaware of spit-gate and salad dressing and “Miss Flo,” Wilde’s film takes us into a planned community in the desert, where the martinis flow, the women clean and the men go off to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy