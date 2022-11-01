Millie Bobby Brown appears to backtrack on complaint about ‘ridiculous’ Stranger Things detail

Millie Bobby Brown appears to have changed her tune regarding a Stranger Things complaint.

Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators , the Duffer brothers, for failing to kill off many characters.

The actor, 18, said of the show earlier this year: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

She went on: “The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones . We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones .”

However, in a new interview, Brown, who said it was “ridiculous” that the writers brought back David Harbour’s character Hopper, has now said that it “sucks” when her co-stars’ characters are killed off.

“Yeah, it sucks sometimes,” she told ET . “I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season three. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that.”

She continued: “I had a really good relationship with Papa. I had a really good relationship with Matthew [Modine], and to let him go was really hard.”

Brown also commended a fan theory about Joseph Quinn’s fan favourite Eddie Munson, who died in the season four finale.

The theory posits that Eddie will return but will be controlled by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and that the inclusion of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the show was a tease of a future plot twist.

“I mean, it’s a good fan theory,” she said.

However, Brown said she knows nothing about what is in store in the show’s fifth and final season.

“I really don’t know. People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything.’”

She added: “They don’t tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.”

In response to Brown’s previous comments regarding the lack of deaths in the series, writer Matt Duffer said: “We aren’t Game of Thrones . This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

Brown will next star opposite Henry Cavill in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2 , which is released on Friday (4 November).

Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to the streaming service this month here , and the full compilation of everything being removed here .