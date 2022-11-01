ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Meraki Florist Has Moved To New Location

Local businesswoman Kim Cruse announced recently that her Meraki Florist shop has moved a few blocks south from its original location and another business will be started in the old site. Meraki Florist has closed at 100 West Beaumont Avenue and will now be operating in the new site now...
GREENVILLE, IL
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary

Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Godfrey Dairy Queen Reopens Dining Room

In March 2020, when Covid-19 arrived in our Metro-East community, all lives were changed. The unknowns of the virus lead to across-the-board changes throughout everyone’s life, including fast food. Dave and Wendy Bailey own the Dairy Queen franchise in Godfrey, Ill. This Dairy Queen has been operating for approximately...
GODFREY, IL
Ed-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Once Again Has Incredible Floats, Participation

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade once again had beautiful floats and an incredible community, business, and school participation Monday night in Edwardsville. The parade participants lined up in the Lincoln Middle and Woodland Elementary School parking lots in Edwardsville and departed the lots with the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Women’s Club Christmas shop to open Thursday

The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5. Past club president Pam...
ALTON, IL
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL
Authorities locate missing woman and two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
This Mama Dog Just Wanted Her Freezing Pups To Be Warm | The Dodo

Watch Stray Rescue St. Louis save this mama and her four freezing puppies from an abandoned house!. To help save more dogs, you can support Stray Rescue of St. Louis: thedo.do/stlouis. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

