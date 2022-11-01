Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Meraki Florist Has Moved To New Location
Local businesswoman Kim Cruse announced recently that her Meraki Florist shop has moved a few blocks south from its original location and another business will be started in the old site. Meraki Florist has closed at 100 West Beaumont Avenue and will now be operating in the new site now...
This Illinois Restaurant Slices Up Delicious Pizza With a Heaping Side Order of Scary
Craving pizza? Papa Vito's Pizza in Belleville, Illinois serves delicious Italian food, but its paranormal experiences are what brings everyone back for seconds. I don't know about you, but eating pizza on Halloween night is a long-standing tradition in our home, and now that I discovered there is a haunted pizza place in Belleville, Illinois, I kinda want to go on a road trip tonight.
Godfrey Dairy Queen Reopens Dining Room
In March 2020, when Covid-19 arrived in our Metro-East community, all lives were changed. The unknowns of the virus lead to across-the-board changes throughout everyone’s life, including fast food. Dave and Wendy Bailey own the Dairy Queen franchise in Godfrey, Ill. This Dairy Queen has been operating for approximately...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $575,500 in Waterloo
The Queen of Hearts jackpot is up to $575,000, but there is still no winner. The next drawing is in two weeks.
Trailer fire in Caseyville, Ill.
French Village, Illinois, firefighters battled a fire early Wednesday morning.
Ed-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade Once Again Has Incredible Floats, Participation
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce Halloween Parade once again had beautiful floats and an incredible community, business, and school participation Monday night in Edwardsville. The parade participants lined up in the Lincoln Middle and Woodland Elementary School parking lots in Edwardsville and departed the lots with the...
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
FERGUSON, Mo. — Emerson Electric's search for a new home will include scouting locations outside St. Louis, the firm's leader told the Business Journal Monday, an exit that, if completed, would mark a devastating blow to a region that has counted the industrial giant among its biggest corporate citizens for decades.
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.
Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years. Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.
Women’s Club Christmas shop to open Thursday
The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5. Past club president Pam...
Masked thieves break into neighboring downtown businesses
Two neighboring businesses in downtown St. Louis are the latest victims of break-ins, as masked thieves smashed their way into Simply Delicious and 39 Castles early Monday morning.
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
Queen of Hearts drawing takes place Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Ill.
Someone could win big bucks Tuesday night in the Queen of Hearts Contest in Waterloo, Illinois.
Macy’s will close “any day” marking the end of an era at Chesterfield Mall
Macy’s department store holds a blowout sale as they gear up to close at the Chesterfield Mall.
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
Authorities locate missing woman and two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children has been canceled. The St. Louis County Police Department has reported that Shavonna White and her two children were found safe. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was...
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
Historic St. Louis landmark Ted Drewes opts for union electricians on large freezer project
IBEW Local 1 Financial Secretary Dave Roth has been patronizing Ted Drewes for more than 40 years. As an apprentice, Roth and his classmates would make the three-mile trip from the union’s training center to the historic St. Louis landmark during their lunch break. So, when Roth drove by...
St. Louis brewery is accused of giving manager tips, violating labor laws
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing St. Louis brewery Rockwell Beer Co. of violating federal labor standards due to a practice of allowing a salaried employee to collect tips. The Labor Department’s suit, filed Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
This Mama Dog Just Wanted Her Freezing Pups To Be Warm | The Dodo
Watch Stray Rescue St. Louis save this mama and her four freezing puppies from an abandoned house!. To help save more dogs, you can support Stray Rescue of St. Louis: thedo.do/stlouis. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
