iheart.com
Stock Market & Crypto Currency Update – October 31st, 2022
Bottom Line: My first rule of money is to never let your money and emotions cross paths. The purpose of this story is to inform you as to what's possible in a near worst-case outcome for the financial markets. The reason is to understand what's possible, though unlikely, so you can plan soundly for your financial future unemotionally. The US stock market is the greatest wealth creation machine in the history of the world. Likewise, cryptos have created generational wealth for many who were early, however most investors in the crypto space have now lost money on their original investments. I want you to benefit from investing without making emotional mistakes with money. Historically, when investors attempt to time the market, they end up worse off than if they’d stayed with their original plan over 90% of the time. This is all about combating those types of mistakes.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade Wins “Best Social Wealth Management Platform” Award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022
ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments, has won the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022. ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments,...
CoinTelegraph
In current bear market, crypto derivatives offer crucial diversification for portfolios
In the current bear market, being a crypto investor isn't easy. Extraordinary levels of volatility — brought about by a plethora of challenging headwinds in the global economy — mean going long on Bitcoin or Ether isn't necessarily the best play. And according to Eightcap, this has led...
CNBC
Trump Media deal partner DWAC adjourns shareholder meeting for sixth time as it seeks votes to delay merger
Trump Media and Truth Social-linked SPAC, Digital World, adjourned its shareholder vote for a sixth time. The company is looking to extend the merger deadline to September 2023, but has yet to garner the necessary 65% shareholder support. Trump Media and DWAC are the subject of a criminal probe relating...
ambcrypto.com
Hong Kong: Latest regulatory update might make retail crypto-trading legal soon
Hong Kong regulators have disclosed plans to investigate exposing the cryptocurrency sector to ordinary investors. According to a government announcement this morning, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will begin a public consultation on the possibility of allowing individual investors to trade virtual assets (VA), with access to cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also being considered.
forkast.news
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license
U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
U.S. SEC levied $6.4 billion from enforcement in fiscal 2022 -chair
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) levied $6.4 billion in enforcement actions, including $4 billion in penalties, in fiscal 2022, the agency's chair Gary Gensler said on Wednesday.
What to know about stocks, how they work—and how to invest
Stowing away your money in a traditional savings account is a good way to build up a nice “just in case” fund, but it won’t give your money the chance to work double time and multiply. One way to help your money grow over time is by investing in the stock market.
AIG touts strong annuity sales, warns of CAT market problems ahead
American International Group used nimble management to post solid third-quarter earnings despite disruptions that included Hurricane Ian and the ongoing separation of its life and retirement business. AIG continues to remake its business under chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino, who took the reins in 2021. That included completing an initial...
What's Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock Today?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Robinhood said third-quarter revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $361 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $355.27 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its top-line results were up 14% sequentially.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Telephone and Data's Earnings
Telephone and Data TDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Telephone and Data will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Telephone and Data bulls will hope to hear the company...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A Co-Heads -Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks. Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the...
itsecuritywire.com
Crawford & Company® collaborates with the Generali Group
Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, has today announced a partnership with Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.® (Generali®) to provide specialist cyber incident response and loss adjusting services globally.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | November 02, 2022
EUR/JPY trading lower and might continue toward the trendline. Traders will continue waiting until the pair reach the trendline and form bullish reactions for a chance to enter long positions. We think 145.00 might become the reversal point of the current bearish movement. As long as the pair continue printing a new higher high and higher low, there is no reason for traders to turn bearish.
crypto-academy.org
India Postpones the Release of its Pilot Digital Rupee Currency
After so much waiting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially revealed the day for the experimental Digital Rupee launch. The Indian digital rupee’s initial phase will be launched by nine large banks, according to the central bank. According to reports, the RBI will start releasing the Digital...
forkast.news
Crypto leaders differ over Do Kwon blame in May’s market crash
Do Kwon, chief executive officer of Terraform Labs, was denounced as a “bad actor” at Hong Kong Fintech Week on Tuesday by Jerome Wong, the cofounder and chief business officer of blockchain venture studio Everest Ventures Group. Wong made the comment during a panel discussion on how the...
wtwco.com
Cotton 2040 'Insights to Action' Masterclass Series: Liability Risk
This session of the masterclass series explored the drivers of climate-related liability risks that affect brands and retailers in the cotton sector and identified steps to reduce exposure to litigation. The ‘Liability Risk’ masterclass was the third in a series of six sessions in the Cotton 2040 series co-hosted by...
