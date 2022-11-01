Read full article on original website
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash
KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 838 After Running Stop Sign. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
Ouachita Parish– On October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. This crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A Winn Parish man died when a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig collided early Halloween morning. The wreck happened about 7:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 84 east of the Natchitoches Parish village of Clarence. Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life...
WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road on Monday just after 1:30 p.m in Ouachita Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, La. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by...
Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Issues at Louisiana juvenile facilities persist, Inspector General probe looms
On Tuesday, it was announced that a formal letter will be sent by Gov. Edwards requesting that the Louisiana State Inspector General investigate the allegations and conditions at the Ware Youth Center.
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officials announced that Quinton Tellis will not face trial for the murder of a ULM graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year […]
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman are suing two Alexandria police officers, Chief Ronney Howard, and the City of Alexandria for what they claim was an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation. The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
