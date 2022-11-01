ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash

KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Grant, was traveling […]
GRAYSON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 6 Years After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm. Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Treymon Daykeem Reed, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of firearms.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Monroe woman killed in two-vehicle crash

Ouachita Parish– On October 31, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road. This crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Kieta M. Hale. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by Hale,...
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Winn Parish man killed when pickup, tractor-trailer rig collide

NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A Winn Parish man died when a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig collided early Halloween morning. The wreck happened about 7:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 84 east of the Natchitoches Parish village of Clarence. Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life...
WINN PARISH, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Vicksburg Post

Monroe woman killed in car crash in Ouachita Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 838 at Well Road on Monday just after 1:30 p.m in Ouachita Parish. The crash claimed the life of Kieta M. Hale, 45, of Monroe, La. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna, driven by...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leaves adult male in critical condition

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 12:19 AM on November 1, 2022, Monroe Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Witnesses report that a white work truck struck an adult male victim. He remains in critical condition at a Shreveport hospital. Anyone with information regarding this crash […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Kelly Allen of Natchitoches, La. According to officials, a 2008 Ford F-150, driven […]
WINN PARISH, LA
