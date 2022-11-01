Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Road closed in Skagit County for large rock slide
A large boulder has blocked the Cascade River Road in Skagit County, after a rock slide that blocked both lanes of the roadway. The road is closed near milepost 6.5 as crews work to assess the situation. According to Skagit County officials, crews are concerned of the possibility of further...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Youth Court kicks off
On October 6, 2022, Lake Forest Park Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Grant welcomed the 2022-2023 Youth Court leadership team. Shorecrest High School (SHS) students are prepared by SHS staff advisor Bo Jordan to serve as the judge and jury. Following the presentation of evidence, Youth Court members deliberate to fashion...
An RV moved into our neighborhood and its owner is trespassing in neighbors' yards. Does anyone have advice?
An RV encampment moved in next to us last week and I’ve seen the owner/resident going into peoples’ yards. This evening I saw him quickly walking out of the backyard of a neighbor’s house who wasn’t home, then beeline to his RV.
shorelineareanews.com
‘Salmon SEEson’ returns: Where to spot fish as they come home to spawn in King County rivers and streams
Salmon are coming home to spawn in King County’s rivers and streams – find details on self-guided and interpretive viewing opportunities on the Salmon SEEson website. Pacific salmon – including sockeye, Chinook, coho, pink, and chum – have begun the journey from the open ocean to their birthplaces to spawn in streams and rivers that feed into Puget Sound. Lake Sammamish kokanee, which are landlocked sockeye salmon that spend their entire lives in freshwater, will soon move into streams along the lake to spawn.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
capitolhillseattle.com
Sawant holds her People’s Budget Rally as Seattle City Council readies 100-amendment 2023 budget rebalancing package
Representative Kshama Sawant will hold her annual People’s Budget Rally this weekend as the Seattle City Council prepares to unveil its proposed “balancing package” of proposed changes to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023 spending plan. “This year, our People’s Budget campaign is fighting to fund free abortion...
The Suburban Times
Update on Puyallup garage opening timing
Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3
Traffic Design Resource Lead – Transportation Engineer 3. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 to serve as the Traffic Design Resource Lead in Shoreline, WA. This position supports the WSDOT – Northwest Region by acting as the Region's owner’s representative...
WSP investigating shooting on SR 167 in Kent
Officials with the Washington State Patrol are seeking information about a shooting that happened on State Route 167 in Kent on Tuesday. According to the WSP, someone called 911 reporting that their vehicle had been shot at. The man said he was traveling southbound on SR 167 near South 212th...
Winter arrives early for portions of Olympic Peninsula
SEATTLE — Winter arrived a little early for parts of the Olympic Peninsula as snow began to fall early Wednesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of a snowplow clearing US 101 along Lake Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) said...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
Washington state school district appoints board director who once labeled cops ‘pigs,’ encouraged riots
A Washington state woman who once railed against police during a speech and seemed to be encouraging a riot has been appointed to a position on a city school board.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
Comments / 0