Women’s Soccer Thrashes Shenandoah
Bridgewater, Va.- On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the women’s soccer team defeated the Hornets in a hard-fought one-sided battle. With this victory, the Eagles increase their season record to 12-4 and go 8-1 in ODAC play. The Eagles continue to rule over their ODAC rivals. In the third minute, senior...
Volleyball Drops to Washington and Lee in Last Regular Season Game
Bridgewater, Va.- The Bridgewater College volleyball team fought hard in a close match-up against Washington and Lee on Senior Day, Oct. 26 with a final score of 3-0. The Eagles faced a tough loss on Wednesday night against third ODAC-ranked W&L. Bridgewater’s record now sits at 9-3 heading into the postseason.
Plans for the LSA
Bridgewater, Va.- The Latin Student Association has different activities planned for the rest of the fall semester, like a Día de Los Muetros celebration. The club covers all aspects of Latin American culture, including holidays, traditions, food and music. What’s New?. This semester, the LSA has had two...
